MBTA Successfully Completes Latest Infrastructure Work on Red Line

The MBTA today announced the successful completion of its latest infrastructure improvements along the Red Line, including critical and necessary track work, the repair of many floating slabs, work along complicated track areas, upgrading Red Line signals, and much more. This work took place during 10 consecutive days of shuttle bus service replacement between Alewife and Park Street.

“We made a commitment to the public to ensure that we perform essential preventative and corrective repairs to address conditions in a timely manner, ensuring we do not go back to the days of speed restrictions impacting every trip for decades. The work completed during this Red Line diversion was incredibly important to building upon investments and progress we have made to date on the Red Line over the last three years. This is a reflection of the new way the MBTA does business – no longer kicking the can down the road, but strongly committed to revitalizing our infrastructure to provide the best service possible for riders,” said Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “We know every diversion impacts our riders, and the last 10 days demonstrates even more how we need to ensure the long-term safety and reliability of the Red Line. I want to personally thank everyone for their patience, allowing us to perform vital work that has long been deferred. With the continued support from the Healey-Driscoll Administration and the Legislature, we are reinvesting in the system and delivering meaningful results, including during this historic summer. This is just a taste of how the MBTA can be a best-in-class transit system that the entire Commonwealth and be proud of.”

Red Line Work Accomplished

The 2024 Track Improvement Program was an ambitious and bold initiative designed to eliminate all existing speed restrictions through major track repairs and replacements. Of the 220+ systemwide speed restrictions removed in 2024, 85 long-existing restrictions were removed from the Red Line, giving back riders an hour of travel time.

The MBTA is committed to maintaining and building upon this progress, continuing to replace significant portions of track infrastructure that, if left unattended, would become more speed restrictions.

In November 2023, the MBTA also released its Capital Needs Assessment and Inventory, an exercise that helps the MBTA understand the magnitude of asset needs across the system. At that time, the MBTA estimated that the current overall State of Good Repair (SGR) Index for assets in need of rehabilitation or replacement to be approximately $24.5 billion. Approximately 89% of the MBTA’s transit track assets were out of SGR, totaling $2 billion for track improvements. For heavy rail subway track specifically, over 500 heavy rail track assets were found to be out of SGR ($1.2 billion).

Since the release of the CNAI and the conclusion of the 2024 Track Improvement Program, additional work has taken place along the Red Line to maintain these improvements while also addressing important infrastructure needs. It will take time to fully restore our infrastructure, but the MBTA continues to make important progress toward this goal.

With unencumbered access to Red Line track areas, this service change allowed crews to accomplish critical and necessary track work, including the replacement of 24 primary floating slabs and 13 secondary floating slabs that were about 45 years old, which is also more than previously planned and announced. Crews also completed over 3,600 feet of rail replacements throughout the entire shutdown area, 950 feet of full-depth track replacement at Central (which replaces and upgrades all track, ties, and rail-related infrastructure in both directions at the station), 160 ties, and 3,290 feet of surfacing along complicated track sections.

This work is part of the MBTA’s regular, planned renewal and revitalization work, which is ongoing and continuous, ensuring the long-term stability of our infrastructure and preserving the system for future generations of riders.

A variety of other work also took place along the Red Line to further enhance the rider experience:

Major signal upgrade work at Porter, and moving and rewiring the critical signal racks at Central

Systemwide radio improvements throughout the shutdown area

Third rail improvements throughout the shutdown area

Alewife headhouse plaza renovations, including paving and resurfacing the plaza and performing electrical work outside the station

Installing power conduits at Davis

Concrete repairs at Davis, Harvard, and Alewife

Stairway repairs on the inbound side of Kendall/MIT

Station cleaning, power-washing, and other station work at Red Line stations throughout the shutdown area

Hands-on Red Line tunnel inspections

Bridge inspections in the area of the Longfellow Bridge near Charles/MGH

Drone flight inspections within the tunnel area, including mapping of the tunnel and track

Alternative Service and Shuttle Bus Operations

The alternative service plan during this Red Line service change was thoughtfully and carefully designed to minimize impacts to riders as much as possible. All shuttle buses were accessible and free, riders were reminded of bus routes that connect from the Red Line to the Green Line’s Medford/Tufts and Union Square branches, and the Commuter Rail was free between Porter Square and North Station. The dates of this outage were also intentionally scheduled to take place after a busy summer of events, including World Cup matches held at Boston Stadium, Tall Ships, and MA250 events and July 4 festivities utilizing the fleet of coach-style buses already in the area to support these events, while also taking place before typical autumn increases in ridership when students return to the region.

Ridership data was also evaluated to develop an express shuttle bus route between Harvard and South Station, serving the largest share of affected riders. In planning the express route, the Massachusetts Turnpike and the bus-only ramp into the newly renovated South Station Bus Terminal were utilized to provide meaningful travel time savings that are not achievable on other corridors. Express shuttle buses delivered over 8,000 riders every day between Harvard and South Station in 15 – 25 minutes during this service change – with regular Red Line service between Harvard and South Station taking about 15 minutes, this option was a meaningful alternative for Red Line riders.

The MBTA wishes to extend its appreciation to the municipalities of Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville for their partnership in implementing bus-only streets, temporary parking restrictions, and traffic signal timing adjustments that helped shuttle buses move more efficiently through congested city streets. The MBTA also thanks the MBTA’s Transit Police Department and local law enforcement agencies for their support in safely managing traffic and pedestrian movements and enforcing parking restrictions throughout this service change.

The MBTA is also grateful for its contracted transportation partners and Local 589 for operating the fleet of accessible shuttle buses and vans necessary to support the busiest segment of the Red Line, impacting more than 74,000 rider trips each weekday.

Why This Service Change Was Between Alewife and Park Street

To perform construction work on the northside of the Red Line, construction crews first need an entry point to load their heavy equipment and work materials on and off the track. Currently, there is only one entry point for all work vehicles to access the northside Red Line – near Charles/MGH, one stop away from Park Street. Park Street also includes a “crossover” track, where Red Line trains can change directions – when determining which station limits will be suspended, crossover tracks are needed to maintain regular train service outside of the shuttle bus limits.

The MBTA recognizes a single northside Red Line entry point for work vehicles causes cascading challenges in planning shuttle bus service disruptions, especially as the MBTA continues to prioritize future outages to revitalize its infrastructure. The work performed during this service change was critical and necessary, and the MBTA did accomplish many improvements between Charles/MGH and Kendall/MIT as a result of these service outage limits, though the limited Red Line entry point at Charles/MGH highlights the urgent need for an additional access point on the northside for construction vehicles.

Next spring, the MBTA will begin construction on a new work vehicle tunnel in North Cambridge on the Red Line. While regular, planned maintenance Red Line work will continue to take place in the future, the new Red Line Hi-Rail Access Tunnel will enable shorter shuttle bus service interruptions.

Significance of Multi-Day Outages

The MBTA is reminding riders that service outages such as these are a critical and necessary part of maintaining the infrastructure improvements that took place as part of the 2024 Track Improvement Program while also making further system upgrades and modernizing the MBTA’s infrastructure. This work cannot be performed during the overnight hours when the MBTA does not operate, and would be extremely inefficient and costly if planned during single weekend outages.

Closing a section of the transit system for multiple days is the most efficient way to perform the MBTA’s routine maintenance, revitalization efforts, inspections, and upgrade work, and combines the efforts of multiple contractors and the MBTA workforce around the clock 24/7 to maximize productivity. This work is necessary and continuous to maintain the reliable service riders count on.