REMINDER: Green Line Will Be Suspended Between Government Center and Babcock Street (B), Government Center and Cleveland Circle (C), North Station and Kenmore (D), North Station and Heath Street (E) for Nine Days, August 8 – 16

This notice serves as a reminder of the upcoming Green Line closure previously announced on July 15.

BOSTON – The MBTA is today reminding riders that Green Line service will be suspended between Government Center and Babcock Street on the B branch, Government Center and Cleveland Circle on the C branch, North Station and Kenmore on the D branch, and Heath Street and North Station on the E Branch for nine consecutive days, August 8 – 16.

More about the Work

During this service suspension, the MBTA will perform work on two major projects: critical signal upgrades within the central Green Line tunnel and the C Branch Accessibility Improvements Project.

At over 100 years old, the MBTA’s Green Line signal system is ready to be replaced with upgraded, modern technology. When the project is complete, the new signal system will provide the MBTA Operations team with a safer work environment through improved train detection, better management of train congestion within the tunnel, and more consistent train spacing (which provides the foundation for improved service frequency). These operational improvements also mean more reliable service for riders with fewer unplanned disruptions and emergency repairs caused by the older, aging signal system. Compatible with the upcoming fleet of new Type 10 Green Line cars, these signal upgrades also help prepare the MBTA for future generations of riders.

Through this service outage and other outages being planned later this year, work crews will:

Replace 90 existing 25 Hz track circuits with modern 100 Hz equipment



Install more than 72 miles of signal cable and more than 4 miles of fiber-optic communications infrastructure



Upgrade 129 signal-system components at key locations, including Copley, Park Street, and Government Center



Integrate and thoroughly test the new system before restoring passenger service



Complete related inspections and repairs, helping reduce future service disruptions

The Green Line C Branch Station Accessibility Improvements project is in the process of making accessibility improvements at seven inaccessible above-ground stations on the C Branch along Beacon Street in the Town of Brookline: Englewood Avenue, Dean Road, Tappan Street, the consolidated Fairbanks Street/Brandon Hall station, Summit Avenue, Saint Paul Street, and Hawes Street.

During this service change, work crews will continue to address the existing low and narrow platforms that create barriers for people with disabilities and others who need easier boarding, such as older adults, families with strollers, and riders carrying luggage. The project is creating a safer boarding experience through raised, wider platforms, which reduce the height and distance a rider navigates when boarding and disembarking trains, and assists with faster and more efficient boarding for all riders, which helps Green Line trains stay on schedule. Through other improvements like protected platform shelters, better lighting, upgraded pedestrian crossings, and additional customer-assistance areas, the project is also improving safety elements and the overall customer experience for all riders.

The work includes:

Raised, widened, and lengthened platforms for safer, more level boarding



Accessible ramps and improved pedestrian crossings



Better lighting, shelters, signs, and customer-assistance areas



Platforms designed for the upcoming fleet of longer, higher-capacity Type 10 Green Line vehicles



Improved drainage, emergency power, and station infrastructure



The consolidation of Fairbanks Street and Brandon Hall into one accessible station



The closure of Kent Street after nearby stations are upgraded



Landscaping and tree replacement where construction affects existing trees.

Benefits of Coordinating the Central Tunnel and C Branch Closures

Suspending service in both the central Green Line tunnel and along the C branch at the same time allows the MBTA to make these improvements on a faster, accelerated timeline during one coordinated service outage instead of multiple shutdowns on many different dates. With unencumbered access to the area for multiple days, crews are able to work more safely and more efficiently, and multiple signal, accessibility, track, power, and maintenance crews can work simultaneously. The coordinated work during this nine-day window also saves the MBTA millions of dollars in redundant service outage costs associated with coordinating shuttle buses, personnel, equipment, and construction support.

Alternate Travel Options

Riders can find complete information at MBTA.com/GreenLine. More information on these service changes and alternate travel options is below:

Riders using shuttle bus service should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider travelling to Park Street from Cleveland Circle should budget at least an additional 25 minutes of travel in additional to their regular commute.



B Branch : Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Babcock Street and Back Bay.

Riders can connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for continued service through downtown toward North Station.

Fares will not be collected at surface-level stops between Babcock Street and Boston College.

Route 57 bus service will be fare-free during this service change.



: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Babcock Street and Back Bay. C Branch : Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Cleveland Circle and Back Bay.

Riders can connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for continued service through downtown toward North Station.

Shuttle bus service will not be available at Saint Mary’s Street, Kent Street, or Brandon Hall in both directions. Riders should instead utilize shuttle bus service at the next nearest stop.



: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Cleveland Circle and Back Bay. D Branch : Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Kenmore and Back Bay.

Riders can connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for continued service through downtown toward North Station.

There will be free fares at Kenmore and Riverside with the fare gates open. Fares will also be free at all surface-level stops west of Kenmore.



: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Kenmore and Back Bay. E Branch : Route 39 will replace Green Line E Branch service between Heath Street and Back Bay. Extra buses will be added to the 39 to accommodate additional capacity. The route will be fare-free during this service change.



: Route 39 will replace Green Line E Branch service between Heath Street and Back Bay. Extra buses will be added to the 39 to accommodate additional capacity. The route will be fare-free during this service change. Accessible van service will be available for Green Line stops between Copley/Back Bay and North Station.



The Worcester Commuter Rail Line will be fare-free between South Station, Back Bay, and Lansdowne during this Green Line service change. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Lansdowne and regular fares should be purchased if traveling on a Commuter Rail line other than the Worcester Line.

More information is also available through in-station signage and public announcements. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X @MBTA for up-to-date service information.

Significance of Multi-Day Outages

The MBTA is reminding riders that service outages such as these are a critical and necessary part of maintaining the infrastructure improvements that took place as part of the 2024 Track Improvement Program while also making further system upgrades and modernizing the MBTA’s infrastructure. This work cannot be performed during the overnight hours when the MBTA does not operate, and would be extremely inefficient and costly if planned during single weekend outages.

Closing a section of the transit system for multiple days is the most efficient way to perform the MBTA’s routine maintenance, revitalization efforts, inspections, and upgrade work, and combines the efforts of multiple contractors and the MBTA workforce around the clock 24/7 to maximize productivity. This work is necessary and continuous to maintain the reliable service riders count on.