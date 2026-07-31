Two Appointed to State Board — Including First Active Classroom Teacher
Michael McDonald, of Kansas City, and Vincent Schoemehl Jr., of St. Louis City were appointed by Governor Mike Kehoe to the Missouri State Board of Education (State Board). McDonald, a current math teacher in the Park Hill School District, becomes the first active classroom teacher to serve on the State Board.
“Having a teacher representative at the table is a milestone for Missouri, and we are equally grateful for Mr. Schoemehl’s longstanding community and education leadership,” said Brooks Miller, President of the Missouri State Board of Education. “Together, Mr. McDonald’s firsthand classroom experience and Mr. Schoemehl’s civic perspective will help ensure our decisions reflect what students, educators, and families face every day.”
Michael McDonald, of Kansas City, is a math teacher for the Park Hill School District and has over 20 years of experience in the classroom. He is a member of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics. McDonald holds a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Mathematics Education from the University of Missouri - Kansas City, a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Missouri - Columbia, a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from MidAmerica Nazarene University, and an Education Specialist degree in Principalship from Arkansas State University.
"I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to represent the students and educators of Missouri as a member of the State Board of Education,” said Michael McDonald. “I look forward to working with the members of the State Board to ensure the students of Missouri have the greatest opportunity for success in the classroom and success in their future endeavors."
McDonald fills the seat of the teacher representative, which has been vacant since the statute went into effect in 2018 under section 161.026, RSMo.
Per statute, McDonald is a nonvoting advisory seat that attends and participates in all meetings but does not vote. The role requires an active classroom teacher, carries a four‑year term, rotates among congressional districts, and allows no more than one nonvoting member at any time.
Vincent Schoemehl Jr.
Vincent Schoemehl Jr., of St. Louis City, was the president and CEO of Grand Center, Inc before retiring in 2015. He remains active in his community serving as a board member of the St. Louis Language Immersion Charter School and plans to resign from that role to take the position on the State Board. He previously served on the St. Louis Public Schools Board, Board of Alderman and as Mayor of St. Louis City. Schoemehl holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Missouri - St. Louis.
“I’m looking forward to listening and learning about the State Board of Education and the opportunities to enhance education in Missouri," said Vincent Schoemehl. "I’ll be ready to pitch in and help where I can.”
Schoemehl fills the seat for the 1st Congressional District, previously held by Pamela Westbrooks-Hodge who was appointed by the State Board in 2020.
About the Missouri State Board of Education
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