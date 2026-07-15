35 Missouri Educators Selected as Regional Teachers of the Year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has announced the 35 Regional Teachers of the Year who have been selected to represent their regions in the 2027 Missouri Teacher of the Year Program.

DESE’s annual Teacher of the Year program highlights the positive impact excellent Missouri teachers have on their students.

"Our Regional Teachers of the Year represent the dedication we see in classrooms statewide," said Interim Commissioner of Education Dr. Stacey Preis. "These educators go above and beyond to ensure students feel supported, challenged, and empowered to succeed. We are honored to recognize their outstanding work and grateful for the lasting impact they make on our schools and communities."

The Regional Teachers of the Year includes educators from multiple grade levels and subject areas:

Adriana Marble , Blue Springs R-IV, K-5th Grade Literacy Coach

, Blue Springs R-IV, K-5th Grade Literacy Coach Alazé Chowning , Richmond R-XVI, 2nd Grade

, Richmond R-XVI, 2nd Grade Anna McGraw-Sutterer , Premier Charter School, 1st Grade

, Premier Charter School, 1st Grade Austin Westrich , Chaffee R-II, 7-12th Grade Business

, Chaffee R-II, 7-12th Grade Business Bailey Womble , School of the Osage, K-2nd Grade Special Education

, School of the Osage, K-2nd Grade Special Education Brandi Whitworth , Bronaugh R-VII, 7-12th Grade English Language Arts

, Bronaugh R-VII, 7-12th Grade English Language Arts Brock Sousa , Hannibal 60, 12th Grade Off Campus Coordinator & Special Education Post-Secondary Transition Educator

, Hannibal 60, 12th Grade Off Campus Coordinator & Special Education Post-Secondary Transition Educator Christine Logan-Hollis , Kingston K-14, 7-8th Grade Science

, Kingston K-14, 7-8th Grade Science Christy Kelsch , Lindbergh Schools, 2nd Grade

, Lindbergh Schools, 2nd Grade Clarissa Pohlman , Springfield R-XII, 6-8th Grade Spanish

, Springfield R-XII, 6-8th Grade Spanish Diane Euston , Grandview C-4, 9-12th Grade English

, Grandview C-4, 9-12th Grade English Emily Klein , Bayless, 11-12th Grade Social Studies

, Bayless, 11-12th Grade Social Studies Heather Dunn , Missouri School for the Deaf, 6-12th Grade Graphics Communications/Media Production

, Missouri School for the Deaf, 6-12th Grade Graphics Communications/Media Production Jeanne McQueen , Clayton, 5th Grade

, Clayton, 5th Grade Jennifer Moore , Kirkwood R-VII, K-5th Grade Gifted Education

, Kirkwood R-VII, K-5th Grade Gifted Education Jessica Fronabarger , Oak Ridge R-VI, 7-9th Grade Science

, Oak Ridge R-VI, 7-9th Grade Science Katie Huff , Raymore-Peculiar R-II, 9-12th Grade Special Education

, Raymore-Peculiar R-II, 9-12th Grade Special Education Kinsey Gorrell , St. Charles R-VI, 7-8th Grade Special Education

, St. Charles R-VI, 7-8th Grade Special Education Kristen McGauley , Ozark R-VI, 1st Grade

, Ozark R-VI, 1st Grade Megee Miller , Lewis Co. C-1, 2-4th Grade Special Education

, Lewis Co. C-1, 2-4th Grade Special Education Melanie Vulgamott , Mid-Buchanan Co. R-V, 6th Grade English Language Arts

, Mid-Buchanan Co. R-V, 6th Grade English Language Arts Melissa Bouchard , Camdenton R-III, 3rd Grade

, Camdenton R-III, 3rd Grade Meredith Swenson , Troy R-III, 10-12th Grade Family & Consumer Science

, Troy R-III, 10-12th Grade Family & Consumer Science Nicole Crocker , Branson R-IV, 6-12th Grade Agriculture Education

, Branson R-IV, 6-12th Grade Agriculture Education Rachel Edwards , KC International Academy, 2nd Grade English Language Arts

, KC International Academy, 2nd Grade English Language Arts Sarah Anne Chaney , Lexington R-V, 11-12th Grade Early Childhood & Teaching Professions

, Lexington R-V, 11-12th Grade Early Childhood & Teaching Professions Sarah Moonier , Rockwood R-VI, 9-12th Grade Science

, Rockwood R-VI, 9-12th Grade Science Sarah Newton , Valley Park, 7th Grade English Language Arts

, Valley Park, 7th Grade English Language Arts Sarah Steffens , Fort Osage R-I, K-4th Reading Interventionist

, Fort Osage R-I, K-4th Reading Interventionist Sherry Wibben , University City, 9-12th Grade Biology

, University City, 9-12th Grade Biology Tamara MacLean , Ladue, K-4th Gifted Specialist

, Ladue, K-4th Gifted Specialist Trista Hance , Newburg R-II, 6-12th Special Education

, Newburg R-II, 6-12th Special Education Tyler Unsell , Park Hill, 9-12th Grade Debate, Tournament Forensics, Film Studies

, Park Hill, 9-12th Grade Debate, Tournament Forensics, Film Studies Victoria Turner , St. Joseph, 7-8th Mathematics

, St. Joseph, 7-8th Mathematics Vondra Miller, Neosho School District, K-4th Grade Reading

The Teacher of the Year selection process began with the nomination of over 600 teachers who represented 321 school districts statewide.

In the next phase, the selection committee will review the State Teacher of the Year applications to choose and announce the semi-finalists in August.

To learn more about the 2027 Regional Teachers of the Year, please visit DESE’s Regional Teacher of the Year webpage.