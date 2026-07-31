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Steps You Can Take to Secure Your SURS Account

The State Universities Retirement System (SURS) would like to remind members about the rise in sophisticated scam attempts targeting pension systems and financial institutions.

Scammers have been using multiple tactics in an attempt to obtain confidential member information, including impersonating members when contacting call centers, sending fake emails and text messages, and embedding malicious links designed to install malware on personal devices.

SURS works diligently to stay one step ahead of these bad actors to safeguard your confidential data. We encourage you to also remain alert and take steps to help protect your information and online accounts.

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Steps You Can Take to Secure Your SURS Account

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