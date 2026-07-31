2026 Population By-Census Household Visits to Begin from 1 August

MACAU, July 31 - 2026 Population By-Census – Identifying an Enumerator

The 2026 Population By-Census commenced on 25 July. Sampled households of about 26,000 residential units in the Macao Special Administrative Region may complete the survey online by 10 August. For those that have not submitted their responses, enumerators of the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) will conduct door-to-door data collection from tomorrow (1 August) to 15 August.

Households are encouraged to complete the survey via the “Macao One Account” by 10 August for a chance to win an electronic red packet worth up to MOP88. For households that have not submitted their responses by the deadline, DSEC enumerators will conduct door-to-door data collection in pairs between 1 and 15 August. Enumerators will be easily identifiable by their navy blue uniform bearing the DSEC logo, grey work bags, and the official 2026 Population By-Census ID badges. To verify the identity of enumerators, households may scan the QR code on the notification letter with a mobile phone or call 8809 8809.

The usual visit hours are from 14:30 to 22:30. If enumerators are unable to reach any household members, they will leave an appointment card containing their details, the address of the unit and the time of visit. Households may then call 8809 8809 to make an interview appointment with the enumerators. In addition, all households that complete the survey, regardless of their submission methods, will automatically be entered into Cooperating Households Lucky Draw in appreciation of their support and cooperation.

Households are reminded that DSEC will not contact them by any means unless they have initiated contact first, and will never ask for ID card, bank account or credit card details, nor request bank transfers or remittances. If households suspect a scam, they may call 8809 8809, or check the fraud risk score and report suspicious messages via the WeChat anti-fraud mini-programme of the Judiciary Police, or seek assistance by calling the anti-fraud enquiry hotline at 8800 7777 or the crime report hotline at 993.

For details about the 2026 Population By-Census, please visit the 2026 Population By-Census website (https://www.dsec.gov.mo/Intercensos2026).