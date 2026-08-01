CE to visit Fujian for Fujian-Macao Cooperation Conference

MACAU, August 1 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, will visit Fujian Province from tomorrow (Sunday) until Wednesday (5 August), for the 5th Fujian-Macao Cooperation Conference. There, he will explore with the leaders of Fujian ways for the two sides further to strengthen exchanges and cooperation.

Mr Sam will visit Xiamen city to inspect ecological restoration projects, and then travel to Longyan city to tour a nationally-designated key cultural relics protection site. Afterwards he will go to Fuzhou city for the Cooperation Conference.

While in Fuzhou, Mr Sam will also visit the 30th Anniversary Achievement Exhibition for the “3820” strategic project – Fuzhou 20-Year Economic and Social Development Strategic Vision. The project was formulated under the leadership of President Xi Jinping during his tenure as Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Fuzhou Municipal Committee during the 1990s. Additionally when in Fuzhou, Mr Sam will inspect the city’s historical and cultural districts.

The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Ms Ng Wai Han, will accompany the Chief Executive on his visit to Fujian.

The Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance, the Fujian Provincial Development and Reform Commission, and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Fujian Provincial People’s Government will jointly host a “Macao-Fujian Regional Synergistic Development Briefing Session” on 5 August. The event will explain to Fujian-based companies, Macao’s development opportunities, business environment, and pro-enterprise policies.

During the Chief Executive’s absence from Macao, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Wong Sio Chak, will be Acting Chief Executive.