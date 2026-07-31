Essential community providers must apply or renew with CMS by Aug. 12

Current or prospective essential community providers, which are facilities serving predominantly low-income and medically underserved individuals, must update an existing application or submit a new one with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services by Aug. 12. Eligible providers include federally qualified health centers, rural health clinics, Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program providers, Title X family planning providers, Indian healthcare providers and critical access hospitals. The agency said that existing ECPs are encouraged to complete the annual renewal process, even if nothing has changed, to ensure their information remains current and visible to Health Insurance Marketplace issuers seeking ECP partners.

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