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SAMHSA awards $73 million in grants for children’s mental health, other programs

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration announced July 31 that it awarded $73.2 million in grants for children’s mental health, suicide prevention and assisted outpatient treatment programs. SAMHSA will award $44.3 million to the Children’s Mental Health Initiative, which provides mental health services to children, youth and young adults from birth through age 21 with a serious emotional disturbance. The Implement Zero Suicide in Health Systems program will receive $17.6 million for providing resources to healthcare systems to implement the Zero Suicide framework for adults at risk of suicide. The Assisted Outpatient Treatment program, which facilitates implementation of AOT programs for adults with serious mental illness, will receive $11.2 million.

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SAMHSA awards $73 million in grants for children’s mental health, other programs

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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