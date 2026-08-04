AHA podcast explains how victim compensation programs help mass violence survivors with recovery costs

Anne Seymour, of the National Mass Violence Center, and Michael Schmidt, Ph.D., professor of microbiology and immunology at the Medical University of South Carolina, explain how crime victim compensation programs can help survivors of mass violence cover medical bills, mental healthcare, transportation and other recovery costs. Learn what every hospital leader should know about these resources and how they can make them easier for survivors to access. LISTEN NOW

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