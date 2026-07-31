Ling Launches Ilocano Language Course for Global Learners

Ling releases comprehensive Ilocano language course

Ling expands its 70+ language library with a new Ilocano course, making one of the Philippines' most spoken regional languages more accessible.

Regional languages carry generations of stories, traditions, and identity, yet they're often overlooked in digital language education.” — Simon Bacher

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ling, the language learning platform offering courses in more than 70 languages, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Ilocano course, making one of the Philippines' most widely spoken regional languages more accessible to learners worldwide.Available on iOS and Android, the new course is designed for beginner and intermediate learners, combining interactive lessons, native-speaker audio, real-life dialogues, and gamified exercises to help users build practical communication skills while exploring Ilocano culture.The launch reflects Ling's ongoing mission to expand access to languages that have historically been underserved by mainstream language-learning platforms.Meeting the Growing Demand for Ilocano LearningSpoken by an estimated 10–11 million people, Ilocano is one of the Philippines' largest native languages and is primarily spoken throughout Northern Luzon. The language also has a significant presence among Filipino communities abroad, particularly in the United States, where many heritage learners seek opportunities to reconnect with their language and cultural identity.Despite its widespread use, Ilocano remains underrepresented across major language-learning platforms, leaving learners with limited structured resources. Ling developed its new course to address this gap by providing an engaging, comprehensive learning experience for heritage learners, travelers, language enthusiasts, and anyone interested in Philippine languages and culture."Regional languages carry generations of stories, traditions, and identity, yet they're often overlooked in digital language education," said Simon Bacher, CEO and Co-founder of Ling. "With the launch of our Ilocano course, we're making it easier for learners around the world to strengthen family connections, communicate with local communities, and experience a richer side of Filipino culture."An Immersive Approach to Language LearningLing's Ilocano course helps learners build practical language skills through short, interactive lessons focused on everyday communication. The curriculum includes vocabulary development, grammar instruction, pronunciation practice with native-speaker audio, and real-world conversations reinforced through quizzes and interactive exercises.In addition to language instruction, learners are introduced to Ilocano customs, traditions, and cultural context, helping them communicate more naturally and confidently.Supporting Greater Language AccessibilityThe addition of Ilocano further expands Ling's growing library of regional and lesser-taught languages, reinforcing the company's commitment to making language education more inclusive and representative of the world's linguistic diversity.By investing in languages that are often overlooked in digital education, Ling aims to help learners discover new cultures while supporting greater visibility and appreciation for regional languages around the world.About LingLing is a language learning platform offering courses in more than 70 languages, from globally spoken languages to regional and lesser-taught languages. Through gamified lessons, native-speaker audio, cultural insights, and real-world dialogue practice, Ling helps learners build practical language skills with confidence. The app is available on iOS and Android.For more information, visit ling-app.com or contact press@ling-app.com.

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