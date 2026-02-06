Ling Expands Language Course Offerings for Kazakh, Uzbek, and Azerbaijani in Response to User Demand

Ling Expands Kazakh, Uzbek, and Azerbaijani lesson packs Ling

Newly Expanded Courses in Kazakh, Uzbek, and Azerbaijani Address Growing Demand for Central Asian and Turkic Language Resources

For many, these languages are directly connected to their cultural, professional, or personal goals.” — Simon Bacher, CEO

CHIANG MAI, CHIANG MAI, THAILAND, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ling, a leading language learning platform offering courses in more than 70 languages, today announced the full expansion of its Kazakh, Uzbek, and Azerbaijani language courses. This significant expansion follows sustained demand from learners seeking comprehensive resources for Central Asian and Turkic languages, which are often underrepresented on mainstream language-learning platforms.The expanded courses are now available globally on Web iOS , and Android , making it easier than ever for learners to access high-quality materials on their preferred devices.Addressing Gaps in Language Learning AccessAs interest in Central Asian and Turkic languages grows due to increased travel, heritage language learning, and cultural exchange, many learners have struggled to find comprehensive, quality resources. Ling’s new Kazakh, Uzbek, and Azerbaijani courses are designed to address these challenges by offering full learning paths that guide learners from beginner-level foundations to practical, real-world usage.“Learners have consistently requested more complete courses in these languages,” said Simon Bacher, CEO and Co-founder of Ling. “For many, these languages are directly connected to their cultural, professional, or personal goals. This expansion ensures that learners can access structured tools that help them progress meaningfully in their studies.”Key Features of the Expanded CoursesAs part of this expansion, Ling now offers approximately 200 lessons per language, developed in alignment with the platform’s proven instructional framework. Key features include:- Clear explanations of grammar, sentence structure, and vocabulary to support beginners- Practical, real-world scenarios designed to build functional communication skills- Native speaker audio and interactive dialogues to enhance pronunciation and listening comprehensionThe lessons are designed for flexibility, delivered in short, repeatable sessions that allow learners to incorporate language study into their daily routines.Supporting Consistent and Practical LearningLing’s platform emphasizes practical language skills that learners can apply in real-world situations. Combining gamified lesson design, native audio, interactive exercises, and cultural insights, Ling helps learners stay engaged while developing the skills they need.Learners can study on any device, track their progress, and explore languages often underrepresented on other platforms. Ling is ideal for beginners, heritage learners, travelers, and professionals alike.Expanding Opportunities for LearnersHistorically, structured learning materials for languages like Kazakh, Uzbek, and Azerbaijani have been limited, especially for learners outside these regions. By fully expanding these courses, Ling gives users the tools to build confidence and sustain their learning journey, aligned with personal, cultural, or professional goals.This expansion supports Ling’s broader mission to make language learning more inclusive by supporting both widely spoken and regionally significant languages that are often overlooked in digital education.About LingLing is a language learning platform offering courses in more than 70 languages, including both widely spoken and lesser-known languages. Designed to make learning engaging and practical, Ling combines interactive lessons, cultural insights, and real-world dialogue practice to help learners build confidence and consistency. Ling is available on Web, iOS, and Android.For more information, visit ling-app.com.

