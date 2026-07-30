Introducing Town Hall Highlights!

We're pleased to share the first edition of a new monthly update that highlights important Town news, projects, events, and community initiatives. Each edition is designed to provide a quick overview of what's happening in New Shoreham while encouraging residents to explore the full Town Manager's Report.

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