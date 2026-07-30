Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,020 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,791 in the last 365 days.

Introducing Town Hall Highlights!

We're pleased to share the first edition of a new monthly update that highlights important Town news, projects, events, and community initiatives. Each edition is designed to provide a quick overview of what's happening in New Shoreham while encouraging residents to explore the full Town Manager's Report.

TONS_TownHallHighlights_July2026_v1.1

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Introducing Town Hall Highlights!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.