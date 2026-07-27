Town of New Shoreham Comprehensive Plan Survey

The Town of New Shoreham is beginning the process of updating the town’s Comprehensive Plan. As a first step, we are seeking input from residents, seasonal residents and visitors, businesses, and other stakeholders. The Comprehensive Plan covers a variety of subjects, including housing, economic development, transportation, recreation and open space, natural and historic resources, and resilience. There will be additional public engagement events to build upon these topics.

The following survey is meant to better understand how the community feels about New Shoreham is its current state and where it should be heading in the next 5, 10, to 20 years. The survey has 26 main questions about the Town and several optional questions about you at the conclusion of the survey. We recommend that you set aside approximately 15 to 20 minutes to complete the survey. For the online version you are not able to start and then stop and reopen your responses. If you would prefer, a paper copy can be obtained at Town Hall.

Note that in June and July of 2025, the Block Island Land Trust (BILT) commissioned a public opinion survey of Block Island residents conducted by FM3 Research and New Bridge Strategy. That survey addressed several of the same topics included in the following Comprehensive Plan survey. The results of the BILT survey will be reviewed and compared with the results of this survey and taken into account in the Comprehensive Plan update.

Thank you for participating! Your opinion matters!The Town of New Shoreham and the Planning Board

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NewShorehamCompPlan