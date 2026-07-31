Best Choice Counselling Opens New Office in NE Calgary

NE Calgary Counselling Clinic

Best Choice Counselling Announces New North Calgary Clinic Opening in Early October 2026 and Expands Hiring for Registered Psychologists

This new location represents an exciting milestone for our team and allows us to better serve clients across both Northeast and Northwest Calgary” — Jarret Verwimp - Director

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best Choice Counselling is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of its newest counselling clinic in North Calgary, further expanding access to professional mental health services for individuals, couples, families, and children throughout the city. Scheduled to open in early October 2026, the new clinic will be located at Suite 290, 6815 8 Street NE, Calgary, Alberta, providing convenient access for residents across North Calgary, Northeast Calgary, Northwest Calgary, and surrounding communities.The expansion reflects the increasing demand for accessible, evidence-based counselling services in Calgary. As more people seek professional support for their mental health and overall well-being, Best Choice Counselling continues to invest in experienced Registered Psychologists and modern counselling spaces designed to help clients feel supported from their very first appointment.The new North Calgary clinic will provide counselling and psychological services for a broad range of concerns, including anxiety, depression, trauma, grief and loss, workplace stress, burnout, life transitions, self-esteem, couples counselling, marriage counselling, family conflict, parenting challenges, and relationship issues. Clients will receive personalized, evidence-based care from Registered Psychologists committed to helping people build resilience, strengthen relationships, and improve their overall quality of life.Conveniently situated near the boundary of Northeast and Northwest Calgary, the new clinic will make professional counselling services more accessible for residents of Coventry Hills, Panorama Hills, Country Hills, Harvest Hills, Huntington Hills, Beddington, Sandstone Valley, Hidden Valley, Saddleridge, Skyview Ranch, Redstone, Cornerstone, Livingston, and neighbouring communities.The clinic has been thoughtfully designed to provide a welcoming, comfortable, and confidential environment where clients can focus on their personal growth and mental wellness. Whether someone is seeking individual therapy , couples counselling, marriage counselling, family counselling, or support through a difficult life transition, Best Choice Counselling offers personalized treatment plans tailored to each client's unique goals.Best Choice Counselling is Hiring Registered PsychologistsTo support the opening of the new North Calgary location, Best Choice Counselling is actively recruiting Registered Psychologists to join its growing clinical team ahead of the clinic's early October 2026 launch.The organization is seeking compassionate, client-centred professionals who are passionate about providing high-quality psychological care. Successful candidates will have the opportunity to work alongside experienced clinicians in a collaborative practice that values flexibility, ongoing professional development, clinical excellence, and exceptional client care.As demand for mental health services continues to grow throughout Calgary and Alberta, Best Choice Counselling remains committed to attracting talented Registered Psychologists who want to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals, couples, children, and families.Mental health professionals interested in joining the team are encouraged to visit the Best Choice Counselling website to learn more about current career opportunities.Expanding Access to Mental Health Services Across North CalgaryMental health concerns affect people at every stage of life, and more Calgary residents than ever are seeking professional support to manage anxiety, depression, relationship challenges, trauma, workplace stress, and other mental health concerns. Best Choice Counselling believes that accessing a Registered Psychologist should be both convenient and approachable.The new North Calgary clinic strengthens the practice's ability to provide accessible counselling services for residents throughout North Calgary, Northeast Calgary, Northwest Calgary, and neighbouring communities. By expanding into this growing area of the city, Best Choice Counselling continues its mission of helping clients achieve lasting emotional wellness through compassionate, evidence-based psychological care.About Best Choice CounsellingBest Choice Counselling is a Calgary-based counselling practice providing professional psychological services for children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families. The practice offers evidence-based therapy for anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, stress, relationship concerns, couples counselling, marriage counselling, family counselling, and a wide range of other mental health challenges. Through compassionate care, personalized treatment plans, and experienced Registered Psychologists, Best Choice Counselling empowers clients to overcome challenges, strengthen relationships, and build healthier, more fulfilling lives.

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