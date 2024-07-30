Jarret Verwimp Joins Best Choice Counselling & Assessments as a Canadian Certified Counsellor
EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Choice Counselling & Assessments is pleased to announce the addition of Jarret Verwimp, a Canadian Certified Counsellor registered with the CCPA (Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association), to their team. Jarret brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the practice and will be providing counselling services at both the Mount Royal University and Brentwood locations.
With a BFA in New Media, a BSc in Geology, and a Master of Arts (Hons.) in Counselling Psychology, Jarret has a diverse educational background that has prepared him to work with clients from all walks of life. He is fully bilingual in French and English and speaks some Spanish. He is passionate about helping individuals overcome challenges and achieve their full potential. Jarret's approach to counselling is behavioral and eclectic, meaning he tailors his techniques to meet the unique needs of each individual and situation.
"I am thrilled to be joining Best Choice Counselling & Assessments," says the practice's founder, "My expertise and dedication to helping others aligns perfectly with Best Choice Counselling's mission to provide top-quality counselling services to the community. I am looking forward to making a positive impact on the lives of our clients."
Jarret is now accepting new clients at both the Mount Royal University and Brentwood locations. He offers counselling for a variety of issues, including anxiety, depression, relationship problems, and more. To schedule an appointment with Jarret, please visit the Best Choice Counselling & Assessments website or call their office.
Best Choice Counselling & Assessments is excited to welcome Jarret Verwimp to their team and looks forward to the positive impact he will make in the lives of their clients. For more information about the practice and their services, please visit their website.

