News in Brief

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Jul 23, 2026 | 0 Comments

It's summertime now, but in less than three months, it will be time for Wyoming Snapshot Day! Mark your calendars for...

Jul 22, 2026 | 0 Comments

The Wyoming State Library will close at noon on Wednesday, July 22, for Cheyenne Day. We shall be back bright and...

Jul 21, 2026 | 0 Comments

The Wyoming State Library is delighted to feature Shelley Hunsaker in this month's School Library Spotlight. Shelley...

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