Frontline Systems Releases Analytic Solver V2026 Q2 for Microsoft Excel

Analytic Solver V2026 Q2 with AI Agent in Excel Analytic Solver Optimization: Airline Crew Scheduling in Excel Analytic Solver Simulation: Insurance Company Risk Analysis in Excel

Best-selling Decision Intelligence Tool for Excel features new Optimization and Simulation Power

Business users can build and solve Decision Intelligence models faster and more easily than ever with Analytic Solver V2026 Q2.” — Daniel Fylstra

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frontline Systems Inc., creators of the original Solver in Microsoft Excel, announces the release of Analytic Solver V2026 Q2 , the latest version of a product that brings full-power mathematical optimization, Monte Carlo simulation / risk analysis, data science and machine learning, and business rule / decision table capabilities to Microsoft Excel. The product includes both a traditional “Excel add-in” and a “modern Office add-in”, making it fully usable in both desktop Excel and Excel for the Web.The new release features upgraded versions of four large-scale optimization Solver Engines, greatly enhanced support for nonlinear optimization using the Gurobi Solver, improved conversion of simulation / risk analysis models from other products, faster creation of reports in Excel for the Web, user interface improvements, and enhancements in automated conversion of Excel models to Frontline’s RASON modeling language.More Power in Solver EnginesAnalytic Solver V2026 Q2 includes new versions of the Gurobi Solver from Gurobi Optimization, XPRESS Solver from FICO, KNITRO Solver from Artelys, and OptQuest Solver from OptTek Systems. A much wider range of "real-world" nonlinear models can now be solved using the Gurobi Solver, thanks to Frontline’s efforts in automated transformation of Excel formulas and RASON expressions into the nonlinear "primitives" that the Gurobi Solver supports. V2026 Q2 introduces new "artificial variables" that capture and re-use repeated nonlinear subexpressions, saving significant memory and compute time.Further Improvements in @RISK Model ConversionAnalytic Solver automatically imports and converts risk analysis models created using the product @RISK for Excel (now from Lumivero) into equivalent models for Analytic Solver Simulation, where they can be run 10 to 20 times faster. V2026 Q2 includes several refinements in this conversion facility, in response to requests from large insurance companies who are converting their models to Analytic Solver Simulation.Faster Creation of Solver ReportsFor Analytic Solver Cloud (working in Excel for the Web), V2026 Q2 features much faster rendition of Solver reports, like the Answer Report and Feasibility Report. Unlike Excel Desktop, where reports can be produced locally, Analytic Solver Cloud must rely on external Web services to generate reports. Frontline has found ways to speed up this report generation – sometimes by a factor of 50 times or more.User Interface and License Manager EnhancementsWhile Analytic Solver’s AI Agent (introduced September 2023) can "replace the user interface" in some cases, Frontline has continued to enhance the UI for human use – ranging from basic steps such as “logging in”, to marking select optimization constraints as "critical", to saving multiple fitted distributions and parameter sets in simulation and risk analysis. The product’s License Manager user interface is also enhanced, so users know exactly when licenses are acquired and released, and when size limits are reached.RASON Language EnhancementsRASON-- RESTful Analytic SolverObject Notation -- is Frontline’s high-level modeling language for optimization, simulation, data science / machine learning, business rules, and more. RASON is becoming more relevant for Excel users, especially when they consider a move out of Excel -- whether to Power BI or Microsoft Fabric, another desktop or cloud-based tool, or a custom application. Optimization and simulation models in Excel can be automatically translated to RASON, re-using their full capabilities outside Excel.The RASON modeling language has multiple enhancements in this release, from new inline custom functions, a new range operator, two-sided constraints, GROUPBY in data sources, multiple thread handling, Six Sigma optional parameters, and more.Analytic Solver V2026 Q2 is a free upgrade for Frontline’s existing customers with current subscriptions. A free trial version is available on Microsoft AppSource , and on Frontline’s website https://solver.com

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