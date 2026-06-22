Frontline Systems Launches RASON® Desktop: Brings Simulation, Optimization, Decision Intelligence Directly into Power BI

RASON Desktop with Power BI and Excel on Windows RASON Desktop in VS Code with Power BI, Excel and AI Assistant

Business users can now determine the best course of action under real-world constraints and uncertainty, with input data and results directly in Power BI.

True decision intelligence for Power BI users: Instead of a single case, you get the full range of possible outcomes. Instead of a best guess, you get the optimal answer, in your Power BI dashboard.” — Daniel Fylstra

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frontline Systems Inc., creators of the original Solver in Microsoft Excel, today announced the launch of RASON® Desktop , a new product that brings Monte Carlo simulation / risk analysis, mathematical optimization, and full “decision intelligence” capabilities directly into Microsoft Power BI Desktop and Excel Desktop.Power BI is used by tens of millions of analysts to report what has happened in their business, but it offers no built-in way to determine "what to do now", the best course of action under real-world constraints and uncertainty. Until now, analysts have had to export data into Excel, run their models in a separate tool, and manually move results back into their reports. RASON Desktop eliminates that cycle. It reads data directly from Power BI tables, solves the model, and writes results back to the dashboard in real time.Because the decision model can be saved inside the Power BI report file, it travels with the report. One analyst can build a model, and colleagues across the organization (with “model runner” licenses) can open the dashboard, adjust parameters, and run new scenarios without depending on, or waiting for the analyst / model creator.“We’re bringing true decision intelligence to Power BI users,” said Daniel Fylstra, President and CEO of Frontline Systems. “Instead of a single case or a handful of manual cases, you get the full range of possible outcomes. Instead of a best guess, you get the optimal (best possible) answer, right in your Power BI dashboard. Instead of complex R or Python code, you can express your decision model directly and succinctly in a high-level, maintainable form.”RASON Desktop includes a high-speed Monte Carlo simulation engine, built-in solvers for every type (linear, non-linear, integer) of optimization model, with optional large-scale solvers such as Gurobi, FICO Xpress, and Artelys Knitro available for the largest optimization problems, scaling to millions of decision variables. It also includes DMN-compatible business rules and decision tables, and rich data science capabilities, from regression and time series forecasting to CART, neural networks, and ensembles of machine learning models.RASON Desktop runs as an extension inside Microsoft’s free VS Code editor and ships with a library of nearly 200 example models. The included RASON MCP Server makes AI assistants such as GitHub CoPilot and Claude “smart about RASON”, able to help users from their very first experience to successfully build and solve decision models.The new product also offers a direct path for existing customers of Frontline’s powerful “Solver upgrade”, Analytic Solver® for Excel , where Excel-formula models can be automatically translated into RASON and deployed to Power BI without rebuilding.Other well-known Monte Carlo simulation and optimization products operate only as Excel desktop add-ins and offer no support for Power BI. RASON Desktop not only fill this gap, but inter-operates with Frontline’s Azure-based RASON cloud service, offering easy integration with Power BI Service, Power Automate, Power Apps and more.RASON Desktop is available now with a free 15-day trial at solver.com/rason-desktop, directly within VS Code as an extension, and in the VS Code Marketplace . (VS Code is required, but is a free download from Microsoft.)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.