Prime Security Introduces a New Operating Model for Product Security

Prime Security

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Prime Security today introduced a new operating model for Product Security, expanding its platform to help security teams participate in every product decision - from architecture and design through implementation and continuous validation.

The announcement comes as the company returns to Black Hat USA, one year after winning the conference's prestigious Startup Spotlight competition, where it will showcase the expanded platform this week in Las Vegas.

Prime's expanded platform addresses a fundamental change in how software is built. As AI accelerates engineering and compresses the distance between architecture, implementation, and deployment, security can no longer rely on reviewing finished code alone. It must participate continuously as products are designed, built, and shipped.

From day one, Prime has taken a different approach to Product Security. Rather than analyzing isolated pieces of software, the platform was built to understand products as complete systems - starting with architecture and design decisions, where critical security context is created long before code is written.

That architectural foundation now extends across the entire product lifecycle, enabling security teams to participate before the code, in the code, and after the code through a shared understanding of the product.

The expanded platform includes autonomous design reviews, AI security code reviews, AI coding guardrails, risk-focused software supply chain security, and continuous white-box pentesting - all powered by the same understanding of the product and its architecture.

Prime CEO Michael Nov said: "Software development has fundamentally changed. Architecture, implementation, and deployment no longer happen as separate phases - they increasingly happen together, often inside the same AI-assisted workflow. Security can't keep up by reviewing software after it's built because the important decisions have already been made. Product Security has to participate as those decisions are being made. That's what Prime was built for."

Backed by Foundation Capital, Flybridge and Scale Venture Partners, Prime is trusted by organizations including PayPal, Bumble, Qualtrics, MX, and ThoughtSpot among its customers.

Customers report completing security design reviews in as little as 15 minutes, increasing security team capacity by 4-5x, and reducing false positives by up to 90% compared to traditional application security approaches.

Learn more at https://www.primesec.ai or visit https://www.primesec.ai/blackhat-2026 for Black Hat activities and event information.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.