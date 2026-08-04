Fasoo AI Extends Advanced Data Protection to the Screen, Addressing an Overlooked IP Risk for Manufacturers

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

SEOUL , SOUTH KOREA, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Fasoo AI, a leader in data-centric security and AI-ready data management, today highlighted the growing significance of screen security in manufacturing environments, where valuable intellectual property is increasingly exposed through engineering workstations, factory systems, and supplier collaboration platforms.

“Manufacturers have invested heavily in securing design files and engineering documents, but the screen display remains a major blind spot,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo AI. “Sensitive information can be captured in seconds via screenshot or photo, so protection needs to extend beyond the file.”

Every day, manufacturers work with files containing intellectual property information across PLM, CAD, ERP, MES, and collaboration platforms. Engineers review product designs, production teams monitor manufacturing dashboards, quality teams analyze inspection results, and suppliers access technical documentation. While these workflows drive innovation and operational efficiency, they also create opportunities for sensitive information to be exposed through screenshots, mobile phone cameras, screen sharing, or unauthorized visual access.

Fasoo Smart Screen (FSS) closes this visibility gap by extending data-centric protection to the moment information is viewed on screens. It combines dynamic screen watermarking, screenshot prevention, and context-aware security policies to deter misuse while making every viewing session traceable. FSS enables manufacturers to protect critical IP without disrupting engineering or production workflows.

FSS extends existing data protection strategies to the point where sensitive information is viewed. It complements organizations’ current security investments by adding visibility, accountability, and policy enforcement at the screen, helping manufacturers strengthen IP protection without requiring fundamental changes to existing workflows or security infrastructure.

As manufacturers continue investing in AI-driven engineering, smart factories, and increasingly connected supply chains, protecting sensitive data has become both a security requirement and a business imperative. With its AI-ready data management and data-centric security platform, Fasoo AI helps manufacturers reduce insider risks, strengthen governance, and confidently accelerate digital innovation while safeguarding their most valuable assets.

For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.ai/insight/screen-security-for-manufacturing/.

About Fasoo AI:

Fasoo AI delivers enterprise-grade AI and Security products and services that help organizations pivot AI strategies with LLM and governance infrastructure to ensure secure information management, compliance, and productivity. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.ai/.



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