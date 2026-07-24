Plymouth couple charged with multiple tax crimes 

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office recently charged Scott Howard Hill and Angel Kelly Hill, both of Plymouth, with six felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns and six felony counts of failing to pay individual income tax. Mr. Hill is also charged with:

Four felony counts of failing to file sales and use tax returns

Four felony counts of failing to pay sales and use tax

Six felony counts of failing to file corporate income tax returns

Six felony counts of failing to pay corporate income tax.

According to the complaints, the Hills failed to file individual income tax returns and pay income tax for tax years 2019 through 2024. Mr. Hill also failed to file corporate income and sales tax returns and pay corporate income and sales tax for multiple periods during those tax years for his business, Reliable Garage Door, Inc.

The complaints allege that Ms. Hill filed her income tax returns prior to her marriage to Mr. Hill, showing that she was aware of her filing obligation. Mr. Hill, the complaints state, was aware of his tax filing obligations since he was charged with 34 counts of failing to file and pay individual and corporate taxes in 2020. According to sentencing documents, he pleaded guilty to four counts and was sentenced to the workhouse and five years’ probation.

The complaints allege that the couple made numerous small dollar deposits, typically under $10,000, into the company bank account to avoid financial reporting laws. The money would then flow into their personal bank accounts where the Hills took the money for personal use including the purchase of two Teslas and a Cadillac Escalade.

The Hills allegedly owe over $813,000 in income tax, penalties, and interest. Additionally, Mr. Hill allegedly owes over $1.2 million in corporate income and sales tax, penalties, and interest.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

Combating tax fraud and protecting taxpayer dollars

Since 2022, Revenue has collected nearly $2 billion in compliance enforcement efforts, and stopped nearly $300 million in fraudulently filed returns, saving the state nearly $2.3 billion.

Revenue’s actions have protected more than $550 million per year through stopping fraud and enforcing compliance.

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