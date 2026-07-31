School Superintendent’s Children’s Book Becomes Amazon #1 New Release

Brin and Melly #1 New Release

Author Aaron Chavez's Brin and Melly chainsaw carvings he created in China, is growing into an adventure series celebrating kindness, courage, and imagination.

My dream is for Disney or Pixar to someday discover Brin and Melly. I believe these characters have the heart, humor, and adventures to become something families can enjoy for generations. ” — Aaron Chavez

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RICHLAND, Wa. What began as a chainsaw carving at a Canadian international school in China has grown into an Amazon #1 New Release children’s book and the beginning of an expanding adventure series with a message author Aaron Chavez believes the world needs now more than ever: kindness matters.Brin and Melly, written by educator, Paterson School District Superintendent, and Pacific Northwest chainsaw artist Aaron Chavez, recently reached #1 New Release in Children’s Bear Books on Amazon.The story began while Chavez was working for Canadian International Schools in Guangzhou and Foshan, China. During his time there, he created a chainsaw carving of a grizzly bear and a tiny owl. As he carved, he imagined an unlikely friendship between the two animals. That single sculpture eventually became the inspiration for Brin and Melly. While working at the school’s Foshan campus, Chavez also completed a Chinese dragon bust. That carving continues to inspire him and will play an important role in the growing world of the Brin and Melly Adventures series.“The dragon isn’t there to be frightening.” Chavez said. “It’s there to teach wisdom, courage, and purpose. Readers will eventually discover that every adventure has been leading to something much bigger.” The character Melly is especially meaningful to Chavez, as the owl was inspired by the nickname of his first granddaughter, Melody. Set in the forests of the Pacific Northwest, the series follows Brin, a lonely grizzly bear, and Melly, a curious little owl, as they discover hidden places, save their friends from a forest fire, and learn that true courage is not the absence of fear, it is choosing kindness even when life is difficult.The adventure is only beginning.Two additional books are scheduled for release before the end of the year:• Brin and Melly: The Secret Cave• Brin and Melly: Guardian of the Hidden ValleyAdditional books are already in development, including Dragon Mountain, a story featuring an ancient dragon inspired by Chavez’s carving in China.As a lifelong educator who has served as a teacher, principal, superintendent, executive director, and international school leader, Chavez hopes the stories encourage children to build friendships, believe in themselves, and choose kindness every day.“The world could use a little more kindness right now,” Chavez said. “If Brin and Melly helps one child include someone who feels left out, or reminds a family to spend time reading together, then it’s doing exactly what I hoped.”Although reaching Amazon’s #1 New Release status has been an exciting milestone, Chavez says he believes Brin and Melly has the potential to grow into a lasting family franchise. “ My dream is for Disney or Pixar to someday discover Brin and Melly, ” Chavez said. “I believe these characters have the heart, humor, and timeless adventures to become something families can enjoy for generations. Whether that happens or not, I’ll keep writing stories that remind children that kindness is one of the most important things of all.”Readers can learn more about the books, view the original chainsaw carvings that inspired the stories, and follow upcoming releases atAbout Aaron ChavezAaron Chavez is an author, Pacific Northwest chainsaw artist, educator, and Superintendent of the Paterson School District in Washington. Throughout his career, he has served as a teacher, principal, superintendent, executive director, and international school leader in both the United States and China. Inspired by original chainsaw carvings created while working for Canadian International School in Guangzhou and Foshan, China, he created the Brin and Melly Adventures series to inspire children's kindness, courage, friendship, and imagination.

Brin and Melly

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