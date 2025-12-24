Aaron Chavez Grizzly-Owl Sculpture for Guangzhou, China

Aaron Chavez Announces Return to Spokane to Focus on Health and Continue His Carving and Leadership Mission

“This was not an easy decision,” said Chavez.” — Aaron Chavez

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With deep gratitude and a heavy heart, Aaron Chavez has announced that he will be returning home to Spokane to focus on his health after recently undergoing kidney surgery in Foshan, China. Chavez has been serving as the Director of International Schools for CIEO, leading and supporting campuses across Guangzhou and Foshan with a focus on relationships, trust, and academic excellence.During his time in China, Chavez became known for his ability to build strong connections with students, staff, and families. His leadership helped strengthen school culture and foster environments grounded in belonging and high expectations.Chavez also brought a unique creative passion to the school communities he served. As a skilled chainsaw carving artist from the Pacific Northwest, he shared his art by gifting symbolic carvings to each campus. A Chinese dragon now stands proudly in Foshan, while a grizzly bear and one of his signature owls remain in Guangzhou as lasting reminders of his presence and the culture of joy he helped cultivate.While in China, Chavez also celebrated a major milestone in his writing career with the release of his fourth book titled “The 7 Laws of Parenting.” His next book “The Blue-Chip Principal” is scheduled for release in fall 2026 and focuses on how elite school leaders build cultures of excellence, trust, and lasting impact.“This was not an easy decision,” said Chavez. “China welcomed me with warmth and friendship. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to serve here. Although I had hoped to stay longer, I must now focus on healing and being present for my family as I continue treatment and prepare to welcome my first grandchild.”As he transitions back to Spokane, Chavez will continue his mission of leadership development. He will also be focusing his carving school - carvingcamp.com and his coaching, leadership, and board training business through BlueChipLeaders.com where he will support leaders and boards in creating thriving organizations driven by purpose and trust.Chavez expressed deep appreciation to the CIEO leadership team and the students and staff who made his time in China meaningful and unforgettable.

