Bridge rehab project to begin on I-25 in Cheyenne

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Reiman Corp. are scheduled to begin bridge rehabilitation work on Interstate 25 on Wednesday, August 5.

The construction work will take place at mile marker 8.44 on I-25 in both the northbound and southbound lanes. The project will involve bridge deck repairs, the installation of new compressed joints, and a new polyester concrete overlay.

A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers, and other traffic control devices, and avoid distractions such as cell phones while driving through work zones.

The project is anticipated to be completed by this fall. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.