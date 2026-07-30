IAM Union benefits should help support your future, and that includes your educational goals.

Through the IAM College Benefit powered by EBS, IAM Union members and their family members can access exclusive tuition discounts from a network of regionally accredited colleges and universities.

If you are looking to:

Finish a degree you started years ago

Earn a bachelor’s or master’s degree

Advance your career

Change career paths

Support your family’s educational future

The IAM College Benefit has the tools to help you!

Highlights Include:

Flexible online programs

Multiple degree levels available

Transfer-friendly pathways

Programs designed for busy schedules

Dedicated support from inquiry through graduation

Featured Opportunities:

Franklin University U-Learn Unlimited offers associate and bachelor’s courses for just $5,250 per calendar year.

Albright College Unlimited coursework in select bachelor’s and master’s programs for $5,250 per calendar year.

Take the next step today.

IAM Union wants you to be aware that these benefits exist and that they may be helpful to you. IAM Union, however, is not a party to any agreement entered into by you and EBS or the school and is not responsible in any way for the operation or administration of any program.

The post IAM Union Members Can Save Thousands on Higher Education appeared first on IAM Union.

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