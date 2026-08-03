IAM Union Helps Advance Historic Dominican Republic Partnership to Raise Standards for Workers

The IAM Union helped usher in a historic partnership aimed at raising labor standards for working in the Dominican Republican. The agreement, facilitated by the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), is focused on strengthening international solidarity and growing opportunities for workers throughout the Americas.

The landmark Memorandum of Understanding between the ITF, the Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Tourism and Dominican labor unions commits the parties to work together to strengthen labor standards, improve transportation systems and support sustainable tourism throughout the country.

Representing the IAM Union were:

Richie Johnsen, Air Transport Territory General Vice President

David Sullivan, Eastern Territory General Vice President

Edison Fraser, Air Transport Territory Chief of Staff

Lorie Wilson, Eastern Territory Chief of Staff

Tom Regan, Special Assistant to the International President

James Carlson, Air Transport Territory Coordinator

Zach Coker, District 142 Secretary-Treasurer

Lorraine Fraser, District 142 General Chair

Troy Rivera, District 141 Assistant General Chair

Watch a video message from GVP Johnsen here.

Throughout the meetings, delegates discussed many of the issues shaping the future of work and transportation, including artificial intelligence, engaging young workers, fisheries, civil aviation, tourism, organizing and strengthening international solidarity.

The Memorandum of Understanding marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration aligning the Dominican Republic’s government, the ITF and Dominican labor unions around a shared commitment to improving labor standards and ensuring the country’s tourism industry grows in a way that benefits working people.

“This agreement is about making sure economic growth benefits workers,” said Johnsen, a member of the ITF’s Executive Board. “When workers in the Dominican Republic have stronger rights, better wages and safer workplaces, it helps raise standards across our industry. Our members service flights that bring millions of travelers to the Dominican Republic every year. Stronger labor standards and a stronger transportation system there help support good union jobs and create a level playing field for workers throughout North America and the Caribbean.”

Tourism is one of the Dominican Republic’s largest industries, with millions of visitors traveling to the country each year aboard airlines serviced by IAM Union members. The partnership recognizes that sustainable tourism depends on the workers who safely move travelers every day.

“The IAM Union has always believed that solidarity doesn’t stop at the border,” said Sullivan, who serves as North American Chair for Fisheries in the ITF. “When workers in the Dominican Republic win stronger rights and better working conditions, it helps lift standards for workers everywhere.”