PORTLAND, July 30, 2026 — IAM Union (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers) District W24 and Local 1005 released the following statement on Daimler’s decision to discontinue its manufacturing operations in the Portland, Oregon, area:

“We are saddened by the loss of IAM Union jobs at the facility, which have provided security, competitive wages, solid retirement benefits, health care, and careers for hundreds of members over the decades.

“The IAM’s contract with Daimler covers key issues related to a closure, including severance, retiree health care, and benefit extensions, which the union said it will enforce. The IAM and Daimler are also set to begin bargaining next week over the effects of the company’s decision to close.

“IAM District W24 and Local 1005 still have our members’ best interests in mind and will continue to fight for them, even in these difficult circumstances.

“The IAM said it will communicate with members through its website and text messages and will hold an in-person meeting to answer questions on Aug. 15.

“Our employer’s decision to leave the Portland area does not remove the heart and soul that our members have put into their work at Daimler. And the IAM will support and fight for our members regardless of any decision their employer makes.”

The IAM Union (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers) is one of North America’s largest and most diverse industrial trade unions, representing approximately 600,000 active and retired members in the aerospace, defense, airlines, shipbuilding, railroad, transit, healthcare, automotive, and other industries across the United States and Canada.

The post IAM District W24, Local 1005 Respond to Daimler’s Decision to Close Portland-Area Manufacturing Operations appeared first on IAM Union.

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