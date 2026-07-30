Stan Theofilaktidis Appointed IAM International Auditor

IAM General Secretary-Treasurer Dora Cervantes has appointed longtime Local 2413 leader Stan Theofilaktidis as an International Auditor, effective Aug. 1, 2026. Theofilaktidis will help ensure the financial stewardship of IAM locals and districts in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and the state of Vermont.

“Stan has dedicated more than two decades to serving IAM members with integrity, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to our union’s values. His experience managing local finances, representing members, and leading at both the local and district levels has prepared him well for this role at the International,” said IAM General Secretary-Treasurer Dora Cervantes. “I have every confidence that Stan will help strengthen the financial stewardship and accountability that our members expect and deserve throughout Eastern Canada and Vermont.”

Theofilaktidis became a member of IAM Local 2413 in 2005 when he began working as an aircraft refueller with Consolidated Aviation (Allied) at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Early in his career, Theofilaktidis served as a Shop Steward, representing members in labor relations meetings, collective bargaining negotiations, and on the Shop Committee. His commitment to advocating for members quickly led to greater leadership responsibilities.

In 2008, Theofilaktidis was elected Secretary-Treasurer of IAM Local 2413. Throughout his tenure, he has played a key role in the Local’s financial administration, governance, and representation of the membership.

In 2011, Theofilaktidis joined the Executive Board of IAM Transportation District 140 as the Central Region Service Member. In recent years, he was appointed Vice President of District 140, where he continues to advocate for IAM members across the transportation sector.

“Strong financial oversight is a proud pillar of our strong union, and Stan understands that responsibility firsthand,” said Assistant Secretary to the General Secretary-Treasurer Paul Kendall. “He has earned the respect of members and leaders alike, and I look forward to working alongside him as he helps ensure our locals and districts continue operating with financial transparency and accountability.”

Theofilaktidis has also been actively involved in political action campaigns that impact both the federal and provincial labor sectors in Canada. Beyond his union responsibilities, he is a dedicated supporter of Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines.

“I’ve had the opportunity to see Stan’s commitment to the IAM over many years, and he has always led by example. Whether serving his local, District 140, or supporting causes like Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines, he approaches every responsibility with proficiency and a genuine desire to help others,” said Special Assistant to the General Secretary-Treasurer Bryan Pinette. “He will be a tremendous asset to the Office of the General Secretary-Treasurer and to the members he’ll serve in his new role.”

Theofilaktidis is a graduate of the University of Guelph in Ontario, where he completed a three-year diploma program. His years of union experience, leadership, and dedication to serving working people continue to make him a respected advocate of the IAM.