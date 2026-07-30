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Projects & Initiatives Draft

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Cleveland County Justice Center - 100 Justice Pl, Shelby 

Cleveland County is consolidating its critical justice functions into a modern, secure facility designed for efficiency, safety, and long-term service to the community.

Project Facts

Anticipated Date of Completion: June 2027
Budget: $210 Million (including $105 Million from the State of NC)
Design Firm: Moseley Architects
Construction Project Lead: Yates-Metcon

What's Included

The Justice Center Complex will house:

  • A new jail
  • Sheriff's Office
  • Judges' offices and courtrooms
  • Magistrate's Office
  • Public Defender's Office
  • Register of Deeds


The new detention center will provide 358 beds, plus an additional 240 beds at the McBrayer Street Annex for a combined capacity of 598 beds.

Shaped by Community Input

Following feedback gathered at county-hosted public meetings, updated plans for the Justice Center now include:

  • More green space and streetscape
  • Increased pedestrian access
  • A reduced parking lot footprint


Why It's Needed

The current courthouse was built in the 1970s and expanded in the 1990s. It has outlived its intended lifespan and no longer meets the county's needs.

The new facility will offer significant improvements, including:

  • Separate, secure paths of travel for the public, court personnel, and detainees moving to and from courtrooms
  • Enhanced physical security throughout the complex


Timeline

Construction is scheduled for completion by June 2027. Remaining work includes demolishing the existing Justice Center and building the new parking area and main plaza.

Milestones
Public Meetings: December 5 and 13, 2022
Foundation Dedication: May 21, 2024
Final Beam Placed: May 16, 2025

Justice Center with plaza

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Projects & Initiatives Draft

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