Projects & Initiatives Draft

Cleveland County Justice Center - 100 Justice Pl, Shelby

Cleveland County is consolidating its critical justice functions into a modern, secure facility designed for efficiency, safety, and long-term service to the community.

Project Facts

Anticipated Date of Completion: June 2027

Budget: $210 Million (including $105 Million from the State of NC)

Design Firm: Moseley Architects

Construction Project Lead: Yates-Metcon

What's Included

The Justice Center Complex will house:

A new jail

Sheriff's Office

Judges' offices and courtrooms

Magistrate's Office

Public Defender's Office

Register of Deeds



The new detention center will provide 358 beds, plus an additional 240 beds at the McBrayer Street Annex for a combined capacity of 598 beds.

Shaped by Community Input

Following feedback gathered at county-hosted public meetings, updated plans for the Justice Center now include:

More green space and streetscape

Increased pedestrian access

A reduced parking lot footprint



Why It's Needed

The current courthouse was built in the 1970s and expanded in the 1990s. It has outlived its intended lifespan and no longer meets the county's needs.

The new facility will offer significant improvements, including:

Separate, secure paths of travel for the public, court personnel, and detainees moving to and from courtrooms

Enhanced physical security throughout the complex



Timeline

Construction is scheduled for completion by June 2027. Remaining work includes demolishing the existing Justice Center and building the new parking area and main plaza.

Milestones

Public Meetings: December 5 and 13, 2022

Foundation Dedication: May 21, 2024

Final Beam Placed: May 16, 2025

Important Links

Audits

Commissioner Meeting Notes

Financial Statement

Contracts

Photos