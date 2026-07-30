PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Confluence Rivers WSIRA Case - pr-27-10

Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -- July 30, 2026

Contact: Sarah Fontaine (573) 751-9300

PR-27-10

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.--- The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) has set a deadline of August 18, 2026 , to intervene and participate in a case filed by Confluence Rivers Utility Operating Company, Inc. (Confluence Rivers) requesting to establish water and sewer infrastructure rate adjustments (WSIRAs).



On July 28, 2026, Confluence Rivers filed petitions with the Commission seeking approval to recover the costs of eligible infrastructure system project costs through the implementation of WSIRA, which was authorized by the General Assembly under Sections 393.1500-393.1509, RSMo, in 2021. Confluence Rivers states the proposed WSIRAs would increase annual water revenues by approximately 7.01% and annual sewer revenues by approximately 11.32%.



The WSIRA allows investor-owned utilities to recover the cost of qualifying infrastructure improvements between general rate cases, if approved by the Commission. Only certain types of projects qualify, including infrastructure like water mains, valves, fire hydrants, service lines, meters, and other distribution system components that have reached the end of their useful life. Routine maintenance, operating expenses, and new system expansion are generally not eligible.



Per Confluence Rivers, the eligible infrastructure system projects included in its request are as follows:

Replacement of existing water and sewer pipes and associated infrastructure, including valves, hydrants, meters, service lines, laterals, sewer taps, curb stops and manholes;

Cleaning and relining of existing water and sewer pipes;

Replacement of lead water mains, lead goosenecks and lead service lines, along with associated valves and meters;

Replacement of booster stations, lift station pumps and related equipment with equipment of similar capacity and operation;

Utility facility relocations required as a result of state or local public construction projects, where eligible;

Replacement of water and wastewater treatment equipment with equipment of similar capacity and operation; and

Replacement of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system components used to monitor and operate remote utility installations.



The company states these projects replace or extend the useful life of existing infrastructure, are currently in service and used and useful, are not intended solely to serve customer growth, and were not included in the rates established in its last rate case.



Applications to intervene should be filed with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission at P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-0360 or through the Commission's Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS).



Customers wanting to comment in the case may also contact the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-2230, telephone number 866-922-2959, email Customers wanting to comment in the case may also contact the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-2230, telephone number 866-922-2959, email mopco@opc.mo.gov ).

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