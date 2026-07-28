PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri CCN Request - pr-27-09

Press Release FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -- July 28, 2026

Contact: Sarah Fontaine (573) 751-9300

PR-27-09 JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.--- The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) set an intervention deadline of August 17, 2026 , in a case filed by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri seeking a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN) to construct an approximately 2,100-megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generation facility, including three advanced-class combined cycle generating units, at the site of Ameren Missouri’s existing Sioux Energy Center in West Alton, Missouri in St. Charles County.

Ameren Missouri’s application also requests a Commission determination under Ameren Missouri’s application also requests a Commission determination under Section 393.135.2(1), RSMo (Supp. 2025) , regarding the amount of Construction Work in Progress (CWIP) that may be included as part of its request in future rate cases. In addition, Ameren Missouri requests a Commission determination that the project satisfies the reliable replacement electric generation provisions of Section 393.401, RSMo (Supp. 2025) , arising from the retirement of the Sioux Energy Center. The Company states that the current Sioux Energy Center units are reasonably anticipated to be closed between 2032 to 2035, as outlined in the 2025 change to the Company's Preferred Resource Plan. The requested project is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2031.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission's Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission's Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959, email Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov ) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov ). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

Written comments may be submitted by mailing them to the Commission at P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s online comment form at Written comments may be submitted by mailing them to the Commission at P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s online comment form at https://psc.mo.gov/General/Submit_Comments . When submitting comments, please use refer to Case No. EA-2026-0226. ###

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