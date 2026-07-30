07/28/26 Report

Road Committee Report

Date: 7/28/26

Time: 10:00 AM Call to Order – 10:12 AM Approval of Minutes: Approved Committee Members’ Present Judge/Ex Michael Mueller Squire Mike Harrod Mike Dees Deputy Judge/Ex Jack Kennedy (Absent) Squire Richard Tanner Staff/Guests Present: Justin Carmack Agenda Items for Discussion: Purchase of Used Equipment (Squire Tanner)

New KRS that allows purchase of used equipment without bid if under 75% of MRP (Squire Tanner)

Pour Slabs for New Disc Golf Course Meeting Summary/Narrative: Senate Bill 20. Judge/Executive will ask Max Comley if we would need to change our code

Starting to pour slabs next week Recommendations/Next Steps: Other Business: Buying road salt around Sept 1

New tractor should be here Sept 11



Adjourn: 10:44 AM Next Meeting: 8/27/26 at 10:00 AM

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