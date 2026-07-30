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07/28/26 Report

Road Committee Report
Date: 7/28/26
Time: 10:00 AM

Call to Order – 10:12 AM

Approval of Minutes: Approved

Committee Members’ Present

  1. Judge/Ex Michael Mueller
  2. Squire Mike Harrod
  3. Mike Dees
  4. Deputy Judge/Ex Jack Kennedy (Absent)
  5. Squire Richard Tanner

Staff/Guests Present:

  1. Justin Carmack

Agenda Items for Discussion:

  • Purchase of Used Equipment (Squire Tanner)
  • New KRS that allows purchase of used equipment without bid if under 75% of MRP (Squire Tanner)
  • Pour Slabs for New Disc Golf Course

Meeting Summary/Narrative:

  • Senate Bill 20. Judge/Executive will ask Max Comley if we would need to change our code
  • Starting to pour slabs next week

Recommendations/Next Steps:

Other Business:

  • Buying road salt around Sept 1
  • New tractor should be here Sept 11

Adjourn: 10:44 AM

Next Meeting: 8/27/26 at 10:00 AM

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07/28/26 Report

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