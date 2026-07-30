07/28/26 Report

Road Committee Report
Date: 7/28/26
Time: 10:00 AM
Call to Order – 10:12 AM
Approval of Minutes: Approved
Committee Members’ Present
- Judge/Ex Michael Mueller
- Squire Mike Harrod
- Mike Dees
- Deputy Judge/Ex Jack Kennedy (Absent)
- Squire Richard Tanner
Staff/Guests Present:
- Justin Carmack
Agenda Items for Discussion:
- Purchase of Used Equipment (Squire Tanner)
- New KRS that allows purchase of used equipment without bid if under 75% of MRP (Squire Tanner)
- Pour Slabs for New Disc Golf Course
Meeting Summary/Narrative:
- Senate Bill 20. Judge/Executive will ask Max Comley if we would need to change our code
- Starting to pour slabs next week
Recommendations/Next Steps:
Other Business:
- Buying road salt around Sept 1
- New tractor should be here Sept 11
-
-
Adjourn: 10:44 AM
Next Meeting: 8/27/26 at 10:00 AM