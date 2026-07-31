AT&T, Human-IT Provide 50 Laptops to the Boys and Girls Club of Frankfort

AT&T and Human-IT provided the Boys and Girls Club of Frankfort 50 refurbished laptops today to distribute to students and families who need access to connected devices, as part of a broader effort to provide 1,000 laptops ahead of the back-to-school season.

Officials from the community, including Judge Mueller, Deputy Judge Jack Kennedy, Squire Sherry Sebastian, and Mayor Layne Wilkerson attended the ceremony. Remarks were made by AT&T Kentucky President Carlos E. Sanchez and Boys & Girls Club interim CEO Amy Snow.

The laptop distribution was made possible through AT&T’s Retail E-waste Campaign, which turns customer participation in electronics recycling into tangible community impact. Customers can recycle eligible electronics at participating AT&T retail locations and donate trade-in value online to help support refurbished laptop distributions in communities nationwide. For every 10 pounds of eligible e-waste collected, AT&T provides one laptop to help expand digital access in the communities it serves.

“All of us at AT&T are committed to building strong communities, investing in modern infrastructure, and providing tools and resources to spur success,” said Carlos E. Sanchez, president AT&T Kentucky. “In addition to our investments in infrastructure, through programs like today’s, we’re investing in communities, organizations, and individuals who have a passion for a vibrant and successful Commonwealth.”

Customers have already recycled more than 10,000 pounds of eligible electronics and donated over $1M in trade-in value through the campaign, helping keep electronics out of landfills while supporting access to technology for students and families. With e-waste recycling bins now available in more than 200 AT&T stores nationwide, the program continues to give customers more ways to participate in a campaign that connects environmental responsibility with community impact.

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