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COURT HONORS FCFD RETIREES

Last night, the Fiscal Court honored four members of the Franklin County Fire Department upon the occasion of their retirement.

Captain Eric Simpson started with the department in 2005 and has served our community for the last 21 years. He was joined by his wife Amy and his daughter Chloe.

Battalion Chief Forrest Palmer also started in 2005 honorably serving the last 21 years. He was joined by his wife Melisa, mother and aunt.

Captain Zac McDonald also started in 2005 honorably serving the last 21 years. He was joined by his wife Aubrey, sons: Beau, Luke, and Cash, and his mother and his son’s girlfriend Emma

Chief Brian Brewer rose through the ranks serving in every position within the department. He was joined by his wife Autumn, and his daughters Abby and Sadie, and his mom and dad Jamie and Carol.

We thank all four gentlemen for the years of dedicated service to our community.

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COURT HONORS FCFD RETIREES

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