Snohomish County seeks applicants for Climate Action Advisory Committee

Contact:

Meghan Jordan

Communications Specialist III

[email protected]

425-312-0564

Residents invited to help shape local climate action and sustainability initiatives.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., July 30, 2026 – Snohomish County's Office of Energy and Sustainability (OES) is seeking community members who are passionate about sustainability, climate resilience, and protecting the county's natural resources to serve on the Climate Action Advisory Committee.

The committee plays an important role in advising the County on policies, programs, and strategies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while helping communities prepare for the impacts of climate change. Members bring diverse perspectives and experiences to help guide efforts that support a healthy, resilient, and equitable future for Snohomish County residents, businesses, and the environment.

The County is currently recruiting to fill six open positions on the committee. The first round of applications will be reviewed beginning September 1 and interested community members are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

"Addressing climate change requires collaboration and a wide range of perspectives," said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. "The Climate Action Advisory Committee gives residents an opportunity to help shape policies that strengthen our communities, protect our natural resources, and create a more sustainable future for everyone who lives, works and plays in Snohomish County."

The Climate Action Advisory Committee provides recommendations that encourage the adoption of policies, programs, and practices to address climate change, protect public health, reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs), and preserve the natural environment in Snohomish County.

"We're looking for people with a variety of experiences, backgrounds, and perspectives who are interested in making a difference," said Molly Beeman, Manager of the Office of Energy and Sustainability. "Whether your passion is renewable energy, protecting forests and waterways, improving transportation options, or building more resilient communities, your voice can help guide meaningful climate action in Snohomish County."

OES encourages applications from people of all backgrounds, lived experiences, professions, geographic areas, and communities throughout Snohomish County. Building a committee with diverse voices helps ensure climate solutions are practical, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of those who live and work across the county. Serving on the committee offers residents an opportunity to collaborate with County staff, community organizations, and fellow volunteers to help inform climate-related decisions and advance the goals of Snohomish County's climate initiatives.

Community members interested in serving on the Climate Action Advisory Committee are encouraged to apply today. Information about committee responsibilities, eligibility requirements, meeting schedules, and the application process is available on the committee’s webpage. Applications received by September 1 will be considered during the first round of reviews.

About Snohomish County Conservation and Natural Resources

The Snohomish County Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) includes the Division of Surface Water Management; the Division of Parks and Recreation; the Office of Energy and Sustainability and the Office of Agriculture. DCNR works in support of thriving communities; a clean and healthy environment to foster environmental stewardship; ensuring food security; supporting a green economy, and strengthening communities by providing regional parks and infrastructure; protecting the region's water, air, land and natural habitats; enhancing agriculture and recreation; and reducing flooding. https://snohomishcountywa.gov/5758.

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