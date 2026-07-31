Sue Sanderlin-Berry Named 2026 Evergreen State Fair Honoree





Contact:

Rose Intveld

Communications Specialist

Rose.Intveld@snoco.org

425-388-6621

Meghan Jordan

Communications Specialist

Meghan.jordan@snoco.org

425-312-0564

MONROE, Wash., July 31, 2026 – The Evergreen State Fair is proud to announce Sue Sanderlin-Berry as the 2026 Fair Honoree, recognizing her more than 35 years of dedicated volunteer service to the Fair, 4-H, and youth development.

For the past 22 years, Sue Sanderlin-Berry has served as the Cat Department Superintendent for both the 4-H and Open Class competitions, following several years as assistant superintendent. Each year, Sue transforms the Cat Barn into a beautifully decorated space that reflects the Fair's annual theme while ensuring the department is organized, inviting, and enjoyable for exhibitors and visitors alike.

Sue has represented Snohomish County and the Evergreen State Fair throughout Washington. Her passion for youth education has made an immeasurable impact on generations of 4-H members. She has been mentoring countless young people, helping them develop knowledge, confidence and a lifelong appreciation for animal science and responsible pet ownership. She proudly promotes the Evergreen State Fair at cat organizations and exhibitions, building relationships and showcasing the outstanding programs and traditions of our Fair.

Sue has been instrumental in developing Cat Bowl competitions and Youth Cat Judging programs at both the county and state levels. She has also received recognition into the Washington State 4-H Hall of Fame, honoring the legacy she has built through decades of volunteerism and leadership.

"Sue has shown great service and a genuine passion for helping others, making her an outstanding choice as our 2026 Fair Honoree." said Fair Manager Mike Ohlsen.

We celebrate Sue with heartfelt gratitude for her decades of dedication, leadership and deep love for the Fair and 4-H community. Her work has made a lasting difference, and our Fair is brighter because of her.

Please join us in celebrating Sue Sanderlin-Berry as the 2026 Evergreen State Fair Honoree during the Opening Ceremony at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2026, on the Courtyard Stage at the Evergreen State Fair.





About the Evergreen State Fair Park

The Evergreen State Fair Park in Monroe, WA collaborates with its partners to sustain, maintain, and innovate for the purpose of creating an inclusive and accessible space for Snohomish County’s residents and visitors. Since 1949, the 193-acre Fair Park has been home to the Evergreen State Fair which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Several permanent facilities including the Gary D. Weikel Events Center, the Evergreen Speedway, the Evergreen Equestrian Park, two RV campgrounds and other exhibition spaces are used year-round for horse shows, trade shows, swap meets, auto races and more.

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