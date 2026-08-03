Snohomish County Public Works Seeks Input to Help Fill the Gap for Lynwood Interurban Trail Users





SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., August 3, 2026 – Snohomish County Public Works is seeking public input on filling a critical gap in the Interurban Trail near Lynnwood through a new online open house this summer. The Interurban Trail/Maple Rd Overcrossing Online Open House features an online survey and runs through the end of September.

Currently, Interurban Trail users must navigate around Interstate 5 to travel between Lynnwood city limits, the Lynnwood Transit Center and communities west of the freeway due to a gap in the trail along Maple Road from Ash Way to Butternut Road. The County is seeking public input on potential solutions to enhance the trail system and improve connectivity for bicyclists, pedestrians and other trail users.

What: Interurban Trail/Maple Rd Overcrossing at I-5 Online Open House

Interurban Trail/Maple Rd Overcrossing at I-5 Online Open House When: August 3 – September 30, 2026

August 3 – September 30, 2026 Why: Gather public input for a new study exploring ways to bridge the gap in the Interurban Trail system near Lynnwood.

Gather public input for a new study exploring ways to bridge the gap in the Interurban Trail system near Lynnwood. Where: Visit the online open house and survey: bit.ly/InterurbanTrailLynnwoodSurvey

The online open house will be followed by an in-person public meeting in the fall. Feedback will be incorporated into the Interurban Trail/Maple Rd Overcrossing at I-5 Improvements study announced in July. Funding for the planning study comes from the Sandy Williams Connecting Communities Program, which is supported by funding from Washington’s Climate Commitment Act. For more information and to sign up for future notices, visit the project webpage at www.snohomishcountywa.gov/6630.

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About Snohomish County Public Works

Snohomish County Public Works is responsible for approximately 1,600 miles of county roads, more than 210 bridges, and manages in excess of 200 traffic control signals. The department also processes more than 665,000 tons of garbage per year. Its mission is to focus on safety and mobility while practicing fiscal responsibility and preserving the environment. Public Works has won numerous state and national honors for its work and is the second-largest department within Snohomish County government with approximately 500 employees plus seasonal staff. Its main office is located at 3000 Rockefeller Ave, Everett, WA 98201. Visit www.snohomishcountywa.gov/PublicWorks or follow the department on Facebook, Instagram, and X for more information about Snohomish County Public Works.