AGFC Dove Fields Available for Permit-Based Hunting; Apply Aug. 1-15

Leach explains that top-sown wheat fields essentially serve two purposes: as a long-term source of browse for deer and other wildlife as green vegetation in winter, and as a short-term boost of energy for migrating doves when the seeds are on top of the ground.

All permitted fields will open to hunting on a first-come, first-served basis the Monday after opening weekend and be available throughout dove season.

“You may be able to find a few doves on these areas, especially the sunflower fields, after opening weekend, but after opening weekend, we don’t see many hunters using the areas,” Leach said.

Leach said there are many other fields being prepared on WMAs for people who don’t want to apply or do not draw one of these controlled hunt fields. Most of these fields will be prepared with top-sown wheat. A list of those fields will become available in the weeks leading to the dove opener at www.agfc.com/dove.

The 2026-27 Arkansas dove season is Sept. 5-Oct. 25, 2026, and Dec. 8, 2026-Jan. 15, 2027. The daily bag limit for mourning dove and white-winged dove is 15, with a possession limit of 45. There is no daily bag limit or possession limit for Eurasian collared dove, but all Eurasian collared doves must remain fully feathered for identification purposes while in the field and during transport from the field. Dove hunters 16 and older must have a valid Arkansas hunting license and must register with the Harvest Information Program. Visit www.agfc.com/license to apply for a dove hunt today.

####

CUTLINES:

SUNFLOWER FIELD

AGFC Wildlife Biologist Tristan Bulice has been working and monitoring this field at Shirey Bay Rainey Brake all summer for the dove opener. AGFC photo.

HUNTING

Dove hunting is the unofficial kickoff to fall hunting seasons. AGFC photo.

SUNFLOWER HEAD

Bulice shows the size of the sunflower heads that will be producing excellent seed sources for mourning dove as they migrate through Arkansas in a month. AGFC photo.