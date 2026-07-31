Five ways to stay safe on the water this summer

Water, water everywhere

Sun not only stings the skin, it saps your body of moisture. Sugary or carbonated drinks can magnify the drying effect of UV rays. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, try to drink a cup (8 ounces) of water every 20 minutes or so, but don’t drink more than one-and-a-half quarts (48 ounces) of water each hour. Guzzling too much water all at once can be just as harmful as not having enough. Drink slowly throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

It’s best to stick to plain water, without flavor enhancers, electrolyte boosters or other additions when out in extreme heat. These products are meant to rehydrate quickly after you’ve already depleted your system of water through rigorous exercise. When fishing or conducting lower-intensity activities, water works best and your body won’t need those extra salts and sugars packed into hydration additives.

Alcohol also isn’t the answer for rehydrating. A cold beer or alcoholic beverage may seem refreshing, but the alcohol actually works against your body’s ability to absorb water into the cells that need it.

Aside from contributing to dehydration, alcohol impairs judgment and can cause very dangerous situations for boaters and their passengers. The effects of alcohol are more potent when out in the summer heat because of natural stress factors like the sun, wind and waves rocking the boat.

This summer, be safe. Take the simple steps that could save your life. Summer heat and alcohol are such mundane things that their dangers are easily overlooked. Bring plenty of water, wear sunscreen or protective clothing and pay attention to what your body is telling you. If you decide to drink, be aware of the added effects of the sun and don’t operate the boat. A designated driver is just as important on a boat as he or she is in a car.

Prepare for the plunge

OK, we said there would be five tips, but a boating safety story isn’t complete without a mention to wear a properly fitting U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket when enjoying Arkansas waters. A quick dip can be just the ticket to cool off on a hot day, but it’s always best to wear a life jacket, even if you’re a good swimmer. Three of the most recent boating fatalities in Arkansas occurred when a boater jumped overboard to swim and didn’t bring their life jacket. Let the life jacket do its job and keep you at the surface while you take that cooling swim. Arkansas law requires each boat to have a life jacket onboard and within reach for each person in the vessel, but they don’t work if you don’t wear them. Children must wear a USCG-approved life jacket any time they are on a boat, except boats like houseboats and vessels with railing to prevent going overboard. Even then, the kids must wear their life jackets when the boat is moving under power. The AGFC wants everyone to enjoy the water this summer, and we want everyone to make it home safely to share the experience with friends.

Visit www.agfc.com/boatered for more information on boating safety in Arkansas.

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CUTLINES

KIDS ON BOAT

Arkansas law requires a life jacket to be on board and within reach for each person on a vessel, and children 12 and under must wear their life jacket on any boat other than houseboats and other vessels with railing to prevent going overboard. AGFC photo by Randy Zellers.

UMBRELLA FISHING

Bring your own shade if you know you’ll be fishing in the open. AGFC photo by Mike Wintroath.

SUNSCREEN

Apply sunscreen at least every two hours to fend off harmful UV rays. Bigstock photo.

DRINKING WATER

Stay hydrated by drinking water instead of sugary or carbonated drinks. Bigstock photo.