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Construction begins Aug. 3 on Route 759 bridge replacement project in Fluvanna County

CULPEPER – Beginning Monday, Aug. 3, construction will begin on a project to replace the Route 759 (White Hall Road) bridge over Mechunk Creek in Fluvanna County. The project is expected to be complete in September 2027.

During construction, a temporary bridge will be installed at Mechunk Creek to maintain access between Route 250 (Richmond Road) and properties north of the bridge. Access to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

The project will replace the existing bridge’s substructure and install wider and longer single-span, concrete beams. The improvements will increase the bridge’s total width by 7.5 feet and accommodate all legal loads.

Drivers should use caution when traveling near the work zone and follow posted signs. All work is weather permitting.

Local updates about conditions in VDOT’s Culpeper District are posted to X.com/VaDOTCulp and the Culpeper District Facebook page.

Current traffic conditions, VDOT’s statewide network of traffic cameras, and other travel information are available on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock. The independent city of Charlottesville maintains its own roads.

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Construction begins Aug. 3 on Route 759 bridge replacement project in Fluvanna County

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