VDOT opens new eastbound section of $300 million Route 58 Lovers Leap widening project

MEADOWS OF DAN, Virginia – The Route 58 Lovers Leap project in Patrick County reached a key milestone with the completion of the new eastbound lanes. This section will open to traffic July 30.

These lanes are part of the $300 million road project widening 7.4 miles of Route 58 and addressing safety challenges presented by the steep grade and winding curves that drivers encounter on Lovers Leap Mountain. This section of Route 58 currently is restricted to tractor trailers, and the restriction will be removed upon completion of this project.

“This milestone reflects years of careful planning and hard work in one of the most challenging terrain areas in our district. Completing the eastbound lanes moves us another step closer to delivering a safer and more reliable Route 58 corridor for the traveling public and shows the commitment of our construction teams and partners along this important corridor.” said VDOT Salem District Engineer Ken King.

One eastbound and westbound lane will be open until the project is complete, however, drivers will still see flagging operations along this section of Route 58. Remaining work includes:

Constructing sections of the westbound lanes

Finishing the new overlook and finalizing the enhancement of Lovers Leap Overlook with improved access to Fred Clifton Park

Completing the new brake check area for commercial vehicles

Installing all signage

This project, beginning a quarter mile west of the Poor Farmers Farm store in Vesta and ending at the existing four-lane section of the Route 58 Stuart Bypass, entails widening the road to four lanes, improving alignments and grades, expanding the shoulders, adding turn lanes at secondary road connections and new truck escape ramps.

The Route 58 Lovers Leap project is a part of the U.S. Route 58 Corridor Development Program that was enacted by the Virginia General Assembly in 1989 to enhance economic growth potential and provide an adequate, modern, safe and efficient highway system along Virginia's southern boundary.