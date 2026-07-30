Route 14 closed in Mathews County

FREDERICKSBURG (4:05 p.m.) – Route 14 (Main Street) is closed near Rt 611 (Tabernacle Road) due to a vehicle crash. Utility pole has been knocked down.

VDOT crews are on scene assisting with traffic control. Traffic is being detoured along the following routes:

Route 198 (Buckley Hall Road)

Route 642 (Fitchetts Wharf Road)

Route 643 (Haven Beach Road)

Route 644 (Salem Church Road)

Route 611 (Tabernacle Road)

The road will remain closed for an extended period of time and will reopen once utility crews complete repairs. Travelers should seek alternate routes.

Check 511 Virginia for updates on this road closure. Call 511 from any phone in Virginia, download the free mobile 511Virginia app for mobile devices, or visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov.