Fredericksburg District: Weekly Travel Alert, Aug. 2-8, 2026

I-95 Northbound

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Sunday – Monday, 10 p.m.-4:30 a.m. and Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-4:30 a.m. Milling and paving and pavement marking near exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) between mile markers 142-145 in Stafford County. Single lane closures begin at 10 p.m. Sunday night and 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday nights, and double lane closures begin at 11 p.m. Sunday and at 10 p.m. all other nights. All northbound lanes reopen by 4:30 a.m.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) Ramp Closures

Sunday – Monday, 10 p.m.-4:30 a.m. The I-95 northbound off-ramp to Route 610 westbound will close for milling and paving operations, along with the Route 610 eastbound on-ramp to I-95 northbound.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 130 (Route 3) Local Lanes

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures in the I-95 southbound local lanes on the Rappahannock River bridge. Bridge maintenance.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) On-Ramp CLOSED

Monday – Tuesday, 10 p.m.-4 a.m. The on-ramp from Route 1 to I-95 southbound at exit 126 (Spotsylvania) will close overnight for construction activities to improve the exit 126 interchange. If inclement weather cancels work on Monday-Tuesday, the ramp will be closed from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Motorists can access I-95 southbound from the most convenient alternate interchange, at exit 130 (Fredericksburg) or exit 118 (Thornburg).

Caroline County

Route 1 over Motto River

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures. Bridge maintenance.

Route 17 (Tidewater Trail)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Pavement marking. Alternating lane closures between Hazelwood Lane and Mount Creek Bridge.

Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard)

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Pavement marking and installation of rumble strips. Alternating lane closures on northbound Route 207 between Polecat Creek bridge and Devils Three Jump Road, and on Route 207 southbound between the Mattaponi River bridge and the railroad bridge.

Route 301 Northbound

Sunday – Monday, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Pavement marking. Alternating lane closures between Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard) and Route 17. Mobile operation.

Route 676 (Devils Three Jump Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Pavement marking. Alternating lane closures between Route 207 and Nelson Hill Road.

Essex County

Route 17 Northbound

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Bridge repairs on Route 17 northbound between Tappahannock and the Caroline County line. Alternating lane closures.

Secondary Road Resurfacing

Thursday – Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Alternating lane closures on various secondary routes for road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct traffic on the following routes:

Route 601

Route 603

Route 605

Route 607

Gloucester County

Route 33 (General Puller Highway)

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Milling and paving. Alternating lane closures between the King and Queen County line and Route 17.

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Pavement marking. Alternating lane closures between the King and Queen County line and Route 17.

Route 606 (Ark Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Milling and paving between Route 17 and the end of state maintenance. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation. Single lane closure near Beaverdam Park.

Route 635 (Piney Swamp Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation. Single lane closure. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Bridge Cleaning

Monday – Saturday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile operation to clean and wash bridges to remove debris. Travelers may encounter lane closures at the following locations:

Route 3 over Cow Creek

Route 17 over Fox Mill Run

Route 198 over Harpers Creek

Route 602 over Burkes Pond

Route 614 over Carters Creek

Route 616 over Beaverdam Swamp

Route 641 over a branch of Sarah Creek

Route 662 over Fox Creek

King George County

Route 3

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure on Route 3 eastbound near Route 694 (Lambs Creek Church Road).

Route 218

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure on Route 218 near Machodoc Creek. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Bridge Cleaning

Monday – Saturday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile operation to clean and wash bridges to remove debris. Travelers may encounter lane closures at the following locations:

Route 206 over Williams Creek

Route 301 over Machodoc Creek

Route 301 over Williams Creek

Route 622 over Pine Hill Creek

Route 625 over Guicatic Creek

Route 625 over Mattox Creek

King and Queen County

Route 14 (The Trail)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation near Route 654. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Route 605 (York River Road)

Monday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Pavement marking work. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Route 33 and Taylorsville Road.

Bridge Cleaning

Monday – Saturday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile operation to clean and wash bridges to remove debris. Travelers may encounter lane closures at the following locations:

Route 14 over Poropotank Creek

Route 14 over Heartquake Creek

Route 360 over Mattaponi River

Route 360 over Mattaponi River at Aylett

Route 602 over Dragon Run

Route 614 over Exol Swamp

Route 617 over Exol Swamp

Route 619 over Rickenaw Creek

Route 627 over Maracossic Creek

Route 631 over Market Swamp

Route 633 over Garnetts Creek

Route 685 over Market Swamp

Route 721 over Chapel Hill Swamp

King William County

Bridge Cleaning

Monday – Saturday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile operation to clean and wash bridges to remove debris. Travelers may encounter lane closures at the following locations:

Route 360 over Pamunkey River

Route 360 over Moncuin Creek

Route 360 over Aylett Creek

Route 600 over Aylett Creek

Route 600 over Herring Creek

Route 604 over Herring Creek

Route 609 over Herring Creek

Route 614 over Pamunkey River

Route 615 over Pamunkey River

Route 618 over Moncuin Creek

Route 625 over Custis Pond

Route 629 over Acquinton Creek

Route 629 over Mattaponi River

Route 632 over Cohoke Mill Pond spillway

Route 632 over Harrisons Creek

Route 634 over Sandy Creek

Route 701 over pond

Lancaster County

Route 3

Monday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Milling and paving. Alternating lane closures between Clark Road and Route 600.

Bridge Cleaning

Monday – Saturday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile operation to clean and wash bridges to remove debris. Travelers may encounter lane closures at the following locations:

Route 3 over branch of Corrotoman River

Route 3 over Bellwood Run

Route 200 over Carters Creek

Route 600 over McMahons Swamp

Route 354 over Ball Mill Pond

Route 614 over Browns Creek

Lancaster County and Middlesex County

Route 3 over the Rappahannock River (Norris Bridge)

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Maintenance work. A portion of the Route 3 bridge over the Rappahannock River will be reduced to a single travel lane. Automated flagging devices will direct one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone. Flagging crew members operate the devices, which can be adjusted to respond to congestion or incidents on the bridge.

Middlesex County

Bridge Cleaning

Monday – Saturday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile operation to clean and wash bridges to remove debris. Travelers may encounter lane closures at the following locations:

Route 17 over Dragon Run

Route 227 over Urbanna Creek

Route 603 over Dragon Run

Route 604 over Mason's Mill Stream

Route 629 over My Lady's Swamp

Route 625 over Barrick's Pond

Northumberland County

Route 201 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work, multiple locations. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Route 360 (Northumberland Highway)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closures for milling and paving between Route 604 (Avalon Lane) and Route 639 (Cedar Point Road).

Route 634 (Spring Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work near Route 360 intersection. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Bridge Cleaning

Monday – Saturday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile operation to clean and wash bridges to remove debris. Travelers may encounter lane closures at the following locations:

Route 202 over Hampton Hall Creek

Route 360 over Coan River

Route 634 over Clark's Mill Pond

Route 679 over Mill Creek

Richmond County

Bridge Cleaning

Monday – Saturday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile operation to clean and wash bridges to remove debris. Travelers may encounter lane closures at the following locations:

Route 3 over Chinn's Mill Pond

Route 3 over Totuskey Creek

Route 608 over Farnham Creek

Route 614 over Richardsons Creek

Route 619 over Totuskey Creek

Route 620 over Little Totuskey Creek

Route 623 over The Big Swamp

Route 624 over Cat Point Creek

Route 634 over Cat Point Creek

Route 637 over Cat Point Creek

Route 697 over Little Totuskey Creek

Secondary Road Resurfacing

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing, applying surface treatment. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic on the following routes:

Route 619

Route 623

Route 633

Route 644

Route 645

Route 656

Route 663

Spotsylvania County

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure on northbound Route 1 between Ondura Drive and Guinea Station Road for waterline work under permit.

Route 1 Northbound

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures between Crossing Court and Market Street for construction of I-95 exit 126 area improvements.

Route 1 Southbound

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures between Market Street and the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 (Spotsylvania) for construction of I-95 exit 126 area improvements.

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 southbound between Massaponax Church Road and Ladysmith Road in Caroline County for fiber installation under permit.

Route 1 at Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road)

Wednesday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Utility work at intersection. Flaggers will direct drivers through the work zone.

Route 3

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Mobile lane closures for pavement marking work between Gateway Boulevard in the City of Fredericksburg and Bragg Road in Spotsylvania County.

Route 17 (Mills Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Shoulder closures and traffic weave between Hospital Boulevard and Massaponax Church Road. Road construction under permit.

Route 17 (Mills Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Alternating lane closures on Route 17 near Route 2 and at the intersection of Route 608 (Massaponax Church Road).

Route 208 (Courthouse Road/Lake Anna Parkway)

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Milling and paving at multiple locations with alternating lane closures for mobile operation.

Route 608 (Massaponax Church Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew between Flippo Drive and Summit Crossing Road. Road construction under permit.

Route 608 (Robert E. Lee Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Paving, following recent shoulder widening work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic between Route 208 and Catharpin Road

Route 610 (Old Plank Road)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Ziyad Drive and Gordon Road. Road widening project.

Route 620 (Harrison Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. and Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. Road widening project.

Route 627 (Gordon Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. and Tuesday –Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Legacy Woods and Old Plank Road. Road widening project.

Stafford County

Route 1

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating single lane closures at Route 1 over Chopawamsic Creek, between Russell Road and Corporate Drive. Bridge replacement project.

Route 1 Northbound

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure near Bells Hill Road/Coal Landing Road.

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 southbound for guardrail installation near the intersection with Route 17 Business and Route 218 (Butler Road) in the Falmouth area.

Route 3, Route 3 Business (Kings Highway), and Blue and Gray Parkway

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Alternating lane closures for milling and paving at various locations on Route 3, Blue and Gray Parkway, and Route 3 Business (Kings Highway) in the Ferry Farm area.

Route 3 Business (Kings Highway)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Single lane closure for guardrail installation near Naomi Road.

Route 17

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Median improvements under permit. Expect alternating northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 17 between Poplar Road and the entrance to the Cardinal Forest subdivision.

Route 17 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure near Tensley Lane.

Route 607 (Deacon Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure for guardrail installation at the intersection of Route 218.

Route 610 at Aquia Creek Bridge

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Guardrail work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic at the Aquia Creek bridge.

Route 626 (Potomac Run Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. One-way alternating lane closures between Route 625 (Leeland Road) and Route 628 (Eskimo Hill Road) for paving repair work.

Route 627 (Mountain View Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. One-way alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Kellogg Mill Road and Wood Road and between Carter Lane and Poplar Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road)

Wednesday – Thursday, 7 p.m.- 6 a.m. Mobile operation for milling between Shelton Shop Road and Winding Creek Road.

Route 684 (Staffordboro Boulevard)

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Milling and paving between Route 610 and Pike Place. Alternating single lane closures.

Hampton Oaks subdivision

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Pavement marking, following recent road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes.

Westmoreland County

Route 3

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane closure for guardrail installation near Route 624.

Route 638 (Leedstown Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing between Rappahannock Road and Route 3. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Route 645 (Zacata Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing between Route 3 and Meadow Drive. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Bridge Cleaning

Monday – Saturday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile operation to clean and wash bridges to remove debris. Travelers may encounter lane closures at the following locations:

Route 3 over Chandlers Mill Pond

Route 3 over Popes Creek

Route 3 over Mattox Creek

Route 202 over Nomini Creek

Route 205 over Mattox Creek

Route 205 over Tide Mill Stream

Route 205 over Rosier Creek

Route 205 over branch of Rosier Creek

Route 608 over Kinsale Creek

Route 621 over Nomini Creek

Route 621 over Tidewell's Marsh

Route 625 over Horner's Mill Stream

Route 639 over Popes Creek

Route 642 over Big Swamp

Additional Projects in Fredericksburg District

Gloucester County and Middlesex County

Route 17 Northbound Bridge Replacement at Dragon Run

Bridge replacement is underway at the Route 17 northbound bridge over Dragon Run at the Gloucester County and Middlesex County line. The new bridge will be wider, taller, and longer than the existing bridge, which was built in 1931. Route 17 northbound will remain reduced to a single lane at the bridge while crews construct crossovers for a traffic diversion to the Route 17 southbound bridge planned for summer 2026. Work zone barriers will continue to separate the left and right lanes of Route 17 northbound. The right lane closed in Dec. 2025 after a vehicle crash damaged the bridge rail and guardrail. Project completion expected in Dec. 2027.

Lancaster County

Route 790 (Kamps Mill Road)

Route 790 (Kamps Mill Road) over Camps Millpond in Lancaster County has closed for motorist safety after a routine inspection of a culvert found deterioration. Motorists should use Route 3 as the recommended detour. VDOT will announce an estimated timeline to reopen the road to traffic once the emergency repair project schedule is finalized.

Northumberland County and Westmoreland County

Route 617 (Gardy's Mill Road)

Gardy's Mill Road is closed at Gardy's Millpond at the Northumberland and Westmoreland line with no reopening date. Gardy's Mill Road closed to through traffic for public safety in May 2025 due to a dam breach at the millpond. Water also damaged the road's travel surface. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) maintains the road, which runs on top of the dam maintained by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR). Travelers should use Route 202 (Hampton Hall Road) as a detour.

Richmond County

Route 360 at Route 624 (Newland Road) intersection improvements

Construction began in April 2026 on a $2.8 million project at the Route 360 and Newland Road intersection. The project is making several improvements to reduce the risk that vehicle paths will overlap at the intersection, resulting in a crash. The project is scheduled to be finished in Sept. 2026.

Spotsylvania County

I-95 Exit 126 Area Improvements

Route 1 is being widened to six lanes near the I-95 exit 126 interchange. This will provide space to build a second left turn lane for Route 1 traffic entering I-95 northbound and southbound. An auxiliary lane will be built on I-95 northbound from the on-ramp to the Route 208 (Courthouse Road) overpass to help entering vehicles merge with interstate traffic. The I-95 northbound and southbound on-ramps will be widened to receive traffic from dual left turn lanes. Two noise barriers will be built along I-95 southbound. Project completion is expected in Sept. 2027.

Route 620 (Harrison Road) Reconstruction and Widening

Harrison Road is being widened to four lanes between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. The project will build a center turn lane along Harrison Road and additional through travel lanes at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections, and extend the current turn lanes at these intersections. Sidewalks will be built along Harrison Road, and pedestrian crossing signal equipment and crosswalks will be added at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections. Project completion expected in Sept. 2026.

Stafford County

Route 1 Bridge Replacement at Chopawamsic Creek

Construction is underway on a $13.9 million project to replace the four-lane Route 1 bridge over Chopawamsic Creek. The bridge is located just south of the Prince William County line and is near Quantico Marine Corps Base. Construction is expected to be complete in June 2028. Four travel lanes will remain open at most times during construction, with periodic lane closures needed during off-peak times as traffic is shifted to complete the bridge construction in phases.

Route 1 at Telegraph Road and Woodstock Lane

Construction is underway to realign the intersection of Route 1 and Telegraph Road, and to widen Route 1 at Woodstock Lane to build a southbound left turn lane and to make access management improvements. New traffic signal equipment will be installed at Telegraph Road and dual left turn lanes will be built from Telegraph Road onto Route 1 southbound. A left turn lane is being built from Route 1 southbound into Woodstock Lane. At Woodstock Lane, a concrete median will be installed on Route 1 to restrict turning movements. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion in fall 2026. Visit the county project page.

Route 1 and Courthouse Road Intersection Improvement Project

Construction is underway to widen Route 1 and provide improvements at the intersection of Route 1 and Courthouse Road, and at the intersection of Route 1 and Bells Hill Road/Hope Road. Route 1 will be improved to have four lanes with a concrete median separating northbound and southbound traffic, with dedicated left turn lanes onto Courthouse Road, Bells Hill Road and Hope Road. Improvements will also be made on eastbound and westbound Courthouse Road approaching Route 1. An 8-foot-wide sidewalk will be installed along Route 1, with crosswalks. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion expected in summer 2027. Visit the county project page.

Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road) Bridge Replacement

Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road) is closed to replace the temporary single-lane structure over Aquia Creek with a two-lane bridge. Rock Hill Church Road will remain closed to through traffic between Dunbar Drive and Van Horn Lane with a detour in place until June 2027.

Commuting and Ridesharing Information

GWRideConnect is a free ridesharing information and matching service for the Fredericksburg area and is part of the George Washington Regional Commission.

Let GWRideConnect help you discover your commuting options, such as carpools, vanpools, and transit. Visit www.gwrideconnect.org or call (540) 373-7665.

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