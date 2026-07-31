Hampton Roads District Weekly Traffic Alert: Aug. 2-8, 2026

All work is scheduled weather permitting. Updated information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.

Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.

For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511 Virginia (511.vdot.virginia.gov), download the VDOT 511 smartphone app, or dial 511.

Bridges and tunnels

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

Single-lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Eastbound Aug. 3-4 Westbound Aug. 5-6



Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

Alternating, single-lane closures in both directions Aug. 3-4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

James River Bridge, Route 17:

Single-lane closures southbound Aug. 3-6 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Elizabeth River Crossings (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):

Go to DriveERC.com for scheduled closures on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (Route 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).

HRBT Expansion Project:

View lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project (hrbtexpansion.vdot.virginia.gov/traffic-alerts/)

Interstates

I-64, James City County:

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 west to Old Stage Road (exit 227 ) Aug . 4-6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Chesapeake:

Full ramp closures from I-64 east to I-464 north (exit 291A): Aug. 2 from 12:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Aug. 3-7 from as early as 11 p.m. to as late as 6 a.m.

Full ramp closures from I-64 east to I-464 south (exit 291B) Aug. 3-4 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Gap Widening Segment C, James City County:

Single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from the New Kent County-James City County line to Route 199/Lightfoot (exit 234) Aug . 3-7 from as early as 7 p.m. to as late as 6 a.m.

I-64, Hampton Roads Express Lanes (HREL):

The Hampton Roads Express Lanes project website contains additional information on the express lanes project-related closures and traffic impacts. (vdot.virginia.gov/projects/major-projects/64expresslanes/news--traffic-alerts/)

An interactive map displaying long-term traffic impacts across the various Hampton Roads Express Lanes construction projects can be found at the project website. (vdot.virginia.gov/projects/major-projects/64expresslanes/long-term-traffic-impacts/)

I-64, Norfolk Reversible Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions: Continuously from 8 p.m. July 31 until 3 a.m. Aug. 3 Aug. 2-6 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Aug. 3-7 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Continuously from 8 p.m. Aug. 7 until 3 a.m. Aug. 10



I-64, Chesapeake Express Lanes:

Full Express Lane closures in both directions between I-264 (exit 284) and the I-664/I-264 Bowers Hill interchange (exit 299) Aug . 2-6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, HREL Hampton 4C Project:

I-64, HREL Norfolk 1A Project:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Granby Street (exit 276) to Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 278) continuously from as early as 7 p.m. July 31 to 5 a.m. Aug. 3. (No eastbound work on Aug. 2 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.)

Full ramp closures from I-564 east to I-64 east Aug. 2-7 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Brief, intermittent stoppages along I-64 west between Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 279) and Granby Street (exit 277) Aug. 2-7 from as early as 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-564 from I-64 to Terminal Boulevard: Eastbound Aug. 2-7 from as early as 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. Westbound Aug. 2-7 from as early as 9 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 west to Granby Street (exit 276A) Aug. 2-7 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 east to Granby Street/I-564 west (exit 276A) Aug. 2-7 from as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 west to Little Creek Road (exit 276C) Aug. 2-8 from as early as 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Little Creek Road to I-64 east Aug. 2-7 from as early as 10 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 west to Tidewater Drive (exits 277A and 277B) Aug. 2-8 from as early as 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 east to Tidewater Drive (exits 277A and 277B) Aug. 2-7 from as early as 10 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Tidewater Drive to I-64 east Aug. 2-7 from as early as 10 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Tidewater Drive to I-64 west Aug. 2-7 from as early as 10 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full on-ramp closure from Patrol Road to I-64 east Aug. 2-7 from as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Single-lane closures on I-64 east on the Willoughby Bay Bridge from 15th View Street (exit 272) to 4th View Street (exit 273) Aug. 3-6 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Granby Street (exit 276) to Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 278) Aug. 3-6 from as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Granby Street (exit 276) to Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 278) continuously from as early as 7 p.m. Aug. 7 to 5 a.m. Aug. 10. (No eastbound work on Aug. 9 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.)

Long-term traffic split on I-64 east at Tidewater Drive (exits 277A and 277B). Visit webpage for more information on this temporary traffic pattern.

Long-term traffic shift on I-564 east off-ramp to Little Creek Road (exit 4) and lane reduction on westbound East Admiral Taussig Boulevard.

Long-term full on-ramp closure from northbound Tidewater Drive to I-64 west with detour to next left-turn lane onto on-ramp to I-64 west.

Long-term full on-ramp closure from southbound Tidewater Drive to I-64 east with new left turn at Thole Street to access I-64 east.

Long-term traffic pattern on I-64 west between Tidewater Drive (exit 277) and Patrol Road in Norfolk with one mainline lane closed and new left exit and temporary lane open alongside the Norfolk Reversible Roadway. Visit webpage for more information on this temporary traffic pattern.

I-64, HREL Newport News/Hampton 4A/4B Project:

I-464, Chesapeake:

Full on-ramp closures from Route 17 (Dominion Boulevard) north to I-464 north (exit 17B): Continuously from 5 a.m. Aug. 2 to 5 a.m. Aug. 3 Aug. 3-8 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3-7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Continuously from 5 a.m. Aug. 8 to 5 a.m. Aug. 9

Full ramp closures from I-464 north to I-64 east (exit 1) Aug. 3-4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures from I-464 south to I-64 west (exit 1A) Aug. 5-7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264, Portsmouth:

I-264, Virginia Beach:

Full on-ramp closures Aug. 2-6 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Independence Boulevard south to I-264 west Independence Boulevard north to I-264 west

Full off-ramp from I-264 west to Independence Boulevard south (exit17A) Aug. 2-6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Chesapeake:

Full off-ramp closures from I-664 south to Portsmouth Boulevard east (exit 11B) Aug . 2-6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk:

Full off-ramp closures of the Intermodal Connector west ramp to Seabee Road Aug . 3-7 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Other notable closures

Route 17, York County: