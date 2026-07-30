Lilly Highlights Legislation Expanding Access to Seizure Detection Devices

SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Camille Y. Lilly, D-Chicago, is highlighting the importance of legislation she chief co-sponsored that would expand access to medically-prescribed seizure detection devices, helping improve safety and peace of mind for individuals living with seizure disorders and their families.

“Access to lifesaving medical technology should never depend on a person’s ability to pay,” Lilly said. “This legislation ensures that individuals living with seizure disorders can access the devices their doctors recommend, giving them the opportunity to live with greater safety, independence, and peace of mind.”

Senate Bill 2762 would require individual and group health insurance plans issued or renewed on or after Jan. 1, 2027, to provide coverage for medically-prescribed seizure detection devices approved for use by individuals. The legislation also ensures that patients and their medical providers can choose the device that best meets the individual’s medical needs while prohibiting prior authorization requirements and cost-sharing for covered devices. The measure would also extend the coverage requirement to state employee, local government, school and Medicaid health plans.

“Families managing seizure disorders already face enough uncertainty without worrying about whether essential medical equipment will be covered,” Lilly said. “By removing unnecessary barriers to care, we can help improve health outcomes, support caregivers and give families greater peace of mind.”

Senate Bill 2762 passed both the Illinois House and Senate and now awaits action by Gov. JB Pritzker.