Lilly Legislation Aims to Strengthen Health Care Training on Perimenopause and Menopause

SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Camille Y. Lilly, D-Chicago, is highlighting the importance of legislation she sponsored that would expand education for health care professionals on perimenopause and menopause, helping improve care for women during often overlooked stages of life.

“Women deserve to have their health concerns taken seriously at every stage of life,” Lilly said. “By increasing awareness and understanding of perimenopause and menopause among health care professionals, we can help ensure women receive informed, compassionate care and have their experiences recognized.”

Senate Bill 3325 would allow a course covering perimenopause and menopause to count toward the implicit bias awareness training requirement that licensed health care professionals with continuing education obligations must complete during each license renewal period beginning Jan. 1, 2027. The legislation also defines perimenopause and menopause in Illinois law, helping ensure providers receive education on the physical and medical changes associated with these stages of life.

“Too many women face challenges finding answers and support when navigating perimenopause and menopause,” Lilly said. “This legislation helps close that gap by giving health care professionals additional tools to better understand their patients’ needs and provide the quality care every woman deserves.”

Senate Bill 3325 passed both the Illinois House and Senate and now awaits action by Gov. JB Pritzker.