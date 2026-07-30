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AONL webinar to explore ambient nursing documentation

The AHA’s American Organization for Nursing Leadership will host a webinar Aug. 5 at noon ET on how nurse leaders can guide ambient documentation from pilot design to sustainable implementation. Presenters will share lessons from rapid ambient documentation work, including governance, decision-making structures, workflow validation, change management and direct care nurse adoption. REGISTER NOW

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AONL webinar to explore ambient nursing documentation

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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