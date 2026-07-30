AONL webinar to explore ambient nursing documentation

The AHA’s American Organization for Nursing Leadership will host a webinar Aug. 5 at noon ET on how nurse leaders can guide ambient documentation from pilot design to sustainable implementation. Presenters will share lessons from rapid ambient documentation work, including governance, decision-making structures, workflow validation, change management and direct care nurse adoption. REGISTER NOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.