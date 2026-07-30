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AHA podcast: How Boards Should Engage in AI Decision-making

In this conversation, Ajay Gupta, board vice chair for Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, explains how trustees can confidently guide artificial intelligence adoption while protecting patients and supporting innovation. Learn the key questions every trustee should be asking as AI becomes a critical part of healthcare’s future. LISTEN NOW 

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AHA podcast: How Boards Should Engage in AI Decision-making

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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