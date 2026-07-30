Studio EAO Establishes Aesthetic Services in Dry Ridge, Kentucky

Kelsey Webster

Registered Nurse Kelsey Webster Offers Neurotoxins, Dermal Fillers, and Skin Rejuvenation with a Focus on Natural Enhancements

DRY RIDGE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dry Ridge, KY – Studio EAO , an aesthetic practice founded by Registered Nurse Kelsey Webster, is providing specialized services including neurotoxins, dermal fillers, and skin rejuvenation to clients in Dry Ridge and the wider Northern Kentucky region. The studio focuses on delivering natural-looking enhancements and personalized skincare consultations.Kelsey Webster brings a clinical background as an ICU nurse to her aesthetic practice. With experience in patient care, Kelsey established Studio EAO to combine medical expertise with aesthetic artistry. Her methodology prioritizes safety and precision while working to achieve results that enhance clients' existing features without an "overdone" appearance.Studio EAO offers a range of treatments designed to address various client needs, from relaxing wrinkles with neurotoxins to restoring volume with dermal fillers and improving skin texture through microneedling and tailored skincare regimens. Kelsey also provides consultations to guide clients toward optimal health and wellness solutions. As one of the few medspas in the Dry Ridge area, Studio EAO serves a broad clientele, attracting individuals from Northern Kentucky, Ohio, and Southern Kentucky. The practice emphasizes building client confidence through subtle, effective aesthetic interventions."My passion lies in helping clients rediscover their youthful appearance and confidence through natural enhancements ," said Kelsey Webster, Founder of Studio EAO. "It is deeply rewarding to see their reactions when they look in the mirror and feel refreshed, knowing the results are subtle yet impactful."For more information about Studio EAO and its services, visit the Studio EAO website or contact Kelsey Webster directly.Studio EAO, located in Dry Ridge, Kentucky, is an aesthetic practice founded by Registered Nurse Kelsey Webster. The studio offers a range of services including neurotoxins, dermal fillers, and skin rejuvenation, with a commitment to natural enhancements and patient safety.

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